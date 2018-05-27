Kildare SFL weekend results to hand
Wins for Kevins and Carbury over Naas and Moorefield
Eoghan O'Flaherty in brilliant form for Carbury against Moorefield
Senior Football League Div. 1
Confey 2-8 Celbridge 0-14;
Carbury 2-20 Moorefield 1-12;
Sarsfields 1-15 Round Towers 2-5;
St. Kevins 1-16 Naas 0-18;
Raheens 2-8 Athy 1-11.
Senior Football League Div. 2
Kilcock 1-11 Maynooth 0-14;
Monasterevan 0-14 Clane 1-8;
Castledermot 2-14 Rathangan 2-10;
Allenwood 0-10 Two Mile House 1-6;
Clogherinkoe 1-11 Johnstownbridge 1-10.
Senior Football League Div. 3
Straffan 3-9 Ballymore Eustace 1-14;
Milltown 2-16 Nurney 2-6;
Eadestown 5-17 Kilcullen 0-6;
Ballyteague 4-9 Sallins 0-16.
Senior Football League Div. 4
Rheban 5-10 Caragh 2-12;
Grangenolvin 3-19 Ardclough 0-4;
Ellistown 3-17 Castlemitchell 0-2.
