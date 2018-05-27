Kildare SFL weekend results to hand

Wins for Kevins and Carbury over Naas and Moorefield

Eoghan O'Flaherty in brilliant form for Carbury against Moorefield

Senior Football League Div. 1

Confey 2-8 Celbridge 0-14;

Carbury 2-20 Moorefield 1-12;

Sarsfields 1-15 Round Towers 2-5;

St. Kevins 1-16 Naas 0-18;

Raheens 2-8 Athy 1-11.

Senior Football League Div. 2

Kilcock 1-11 Maynooth 0-14;

Monasterevan 0-14 Clane 1-8;

Castledermot 2-14 Rathangan 2-10;

Allenwood 0-10 Two Mile House 1-6;

Clogherinkoe 1-11 Johnstownbridge 1-10.

Senior Football League Div. 3

Straffan 3-9 Ballymore Eustace 1-14;

Milltown 2-16 Nurney 2-6;

Eadestown 5-17 Kilcullen 0-6;

Ballyteague 4-9 Sallins 0-16.

Senior Football League Div. 4

Rheban 5-10 Caragh 2-12;

Grangenolvin 3-19 Ardclough 0-4;

Ellistown 3-17 Castlemitchell 0-2.