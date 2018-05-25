Two debutants named on Kildare side to take on Carlow

The Kildare team to take on Carlow on Sunday was announced this evening and shows four changes in personnell from the side that lost to Armagh in Round 4 of the Qualifiers last year against Armagh.

Two players will be making their championship debut with Kevin Flynn (Maynooth) named on the half backline and Éanna O’Connor (Moorefield) at corner forward.

The line out reads:

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Paul Cribbin; Fergal Conway, Keith Cribbin, Paddy Brophy; Éanna O’Connor, Daniel Flynn, Niall Kelly.

Sunday’s game throws-in at 2 pm in O’Connor Park, Tullamore.