Kildare Junior team to take on Wicklow named

The Kildare Junior Football team to take on Wicklow, tomorrow evening, May 22, in Aughrim, at 7 pm has been announced by Manager Colin Ward and his selectors Michael McGuigan, Sean Brilly and Paraic Kelly and reads:

Declan Campbell (Raheens); Kevin Corrigan (Kill) Willie Burke (TMH), Cian Sharkey (Sallins); Graham Waters (Raheens) Eoin McMonagle (Clogherinkoe) Nathan Sherry (TMH); Mark Grace (St Kevin’s) Liam Power (Raheens); David Malone (Raheens) Mark Nolan (Clogherinkoe), Eoighan Lawless (Suncroft); Conor Murray (St Kevins), John Jennings (Raheens), Barry Noone (St Kevin’s). Subs: Craig Shannon (Rathangan); Emmet Ralph (Sallins); Shane Maughan (Ellistown); Stephen O’Leary (Kiil); Brian Travers (Rathcoffey); Declan Flaherty (St Kevins); Declan Keane (Kilcock); Conor Sheridan (Kilcock).