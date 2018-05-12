Lilies coast to 25 point Christy Ring win

In the end there was no less than 25 points separating Kildare and Roscommon in the opening round of the Christy Ring played at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Without a win all season in the league Joe Quaid’s Kildare finally got off the mark proving way too strong for Division 3 side Roscommon to record a facile 4-26 to 1-10 win.

Star of the show for the winners was mid fielder Barry Cormack who scored no less than 15 points while full forward, Martin Fitzgerald had a personal tally of 3-3.

Kildare led at the break 2-12 to 0-6 and went on to score more or less at ease, although on the downside two players, Mark Moloney and Michael Purcell, picked up hand injuries that could rule them out for next week’s second round.

Final score Kildare 4-26 Roscommonn 1-10.

Scorers: Kildare, Barry Cormack 0-15 (11 frees, 65), Matin Fitzgerald 3-3, Shane Ryan 1-0, Paul Divilly 0-3 (1 free), Niall Ó Muineacháin 0-1, Mark Grace 0-1, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Éanna O'Neill 0-1, Michael Purcell 0-1,

Roscommon, Naos Cunningham 1-2, Daniel Glynn 0-4 (3 frees), Jason Kilkenny 0-1, Joe Keane 0-1 (free), Alan Moore 0-1, Robbie Fallon 0-1.

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Cian Forde, John Doran, Paul Sullivan; Éanna O'Neill, Mark Moloney, Mark Grace; Niall Ó Muineachán, Barry Cormack; Michael Purcell, Paul Divilly, Kevin Whelan; Brian Byrne, Martin Fitzgerald, Shane Ryan. Subs: Dylan Brereton for Mark Moloney (34 minutes); Chris Bonus for Brian Byrne (51 minutes); Bernard Deay for Kevin Whelan (56 minutes); Mark Delaney for Martin Fitzgerald (56 minutes); Tadgh Forde for Michael Purcell (blood sub 60 minutes); Simon Lacey for Cian Forde (65 minutes); Sean Gainey for Paul Divilly (69 minutes).

ROSCOMMON: Joe Keane; Pat Nolan, Micheal Beirne, Alan Moore; Kerrill Hardiman, Jason Kilkenny, Eamonn Flanagan; Darragh Heavey, Shane Curley; Daniel Glynn, Cillian Egan, Naos Connaughton; Cathal Kenny, Robbie Fallon, Cormac Kelly. Subs: Warren Boyle for Darragh Heavey (42 minutes): Hugh Rooney for Michael Beirne (51 minutes); John Murray for Daniel Glynn (51 minutes); Ronan Kilcline for Pat Nolan (61 minutes); Joe Brennan for Shane Curley (61 minutes).

REFEREE: Shane Hynes, Galway