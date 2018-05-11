Lilies name team to contest Christy Ring
Kildare take on Roscommon in opener
Mark Grace, named at no. 7 for Saturday's game
Joe Quaid and his selectors have named their side for Saturday’s opening game in the Christy Ring Cup when they take on Roscommon in St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, in a game that throws-in at 3.30.
The full line up reads:
1. Paddy McKenna - Clane
2. Cian Forde - Maynooth, 3. John Doran - Leixlip, 4. Paul Sullivan - Naas;
5. Éanna O'Neill - Coill Dubh 6. Mark Moloney - Celbridge 7. Mark Grace - Coill Dubh;
8. Níall Ó Muineacháin - Celbridge 9. Barry Cormack - Éire Óg Corracoill
10. Michael Purcell - Naas, 11. Paul Divilly - Confey, 12. Kevin Whelan - Naas;
13. Brian Byrne (Captain) - Naas, 14. Martin Fitzgerald - Ardcloug, 15. Shane Ryan - Naas.
Subs: 16. Mark Doyle - Clane 17. Chris Bonus - Clane 18. Dylan Brereton - Coill Dubh 19. Simon Lacey - Naas 20. Jack Sheridan - Naas 21. Tadhg Forde - Maynooth 22. Diarmuid Cahill - Coill Dubh 23. Bernard Deay - Clane 24. Mark Delaney - Coill Dubh 25. Shane Walsh - Naas 26. Sean Gainey - Naas
