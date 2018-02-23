Lilies unchanged for Donegal clash

The Kildare team to take on Donegal on Sunday in Round 4 of the Allianz Football League (Division 1) is unchanged from the side that lost to Tyrone two weeks ago.

Cian O’Neill and his management team have decided to start with the same starting XV that lost out to Tyrone by a single point, 1-16 to 0-18.

Kildare:

Mark Donnellan;

Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady;

Cian O’Donoghue, Eoin Doyle (cpt), Johnny Byrne;

Kevin Feely; Tommy Moolick;

Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin;

Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy.