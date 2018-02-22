Kildare Ladies team to tackle Longford named

Kildare Ladies manager, Daniel Moynihan and his selectors have named the Kildare team to play Longford in Sunday’s Lidl Ladies NFL Division 3 game at Hawkfield at 2 pm.

The Lilies will be hoping to get back on track following their defeat against Wexford when a late strike denied them, while in the opening fixture they received a walkover from Leitrim.

So four points from three games sees Kildare lie in joint second along with Meath and Roscommon; Wexford top the table, unbeaten after three games with six points.

Kildare team:

1 Rebecca McGuirk Suncroft; 2 Shauna Kendrick Sarsfields, 3 Amy Horan Ballymore, 4 Rose Mernagh Eadestown; 5 Louise Scully Ellistown, 6 Caoimhe Keoghegan Balyna, 7 Michelle Curley Moorefield; 8 Trina Duggan Suncroft, 9 Aisling Curley Moorefield; 10 Eadaoin Connolly Rathangan, 11 Róisín Byrne Sarsfields, 12 Grace Clifford Eadestown; 13 Ellen Dowling Suncroft, 14 Siobhan O'Sullivan Eadestown, 15 Mikaela McKenna Na Fianna.

Subs: 16 Aoife Wosser Cappagh; 17 Aine Nash Monasterevin; 18 Dearbhla Mc Ginn Maynooth; 19 Orlaith Moran Athy; 20 Rachel Cribbin Balyna; 21 Rachael Corrigan Naas; 22 Niamh Sinnott Monasterevin; 23 Laura Quigley Kilcullen; 24 Orla Keoghegan Cappagh; 25 Gemma Harnett Sarsfields; 26 Claire Sullivan Carbury; 27 Molly Price Sarsfields; 28 Shannon Doheny Naas; 29 Jean Miley St. Laurence; 30 Emily Milner Cappagh; 31 Karen Kelly Carbury; 32 Roisin Forde Maynooth; 33 Emer Fogarty St. Laurence.