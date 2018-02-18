Kerry hurlers outclass Kildare

Kildare's miserable start to the Allianz Hurling League (Divisin 2A) continued at Newbridge today when visitors, Kerry, had little trouble in defeating a very poor home side by all of sixteen points, 1-23 to 0-10.

Three games and three defeats is Kildare’s lot and on this display they will do well to avoid relegation, which will probably come down to the final game, away to London.

The opening 15 minutes or so was point for point with the sides level at 0-6 apiece but when Kerry stepped up a gear there was no responsoe from The Lilies who trailed 0-11 to 0-6 at the break.

If anything the second half from a Kildare point of view was even poorer as The Kingdom boys won as they pleased.

Scorers: Kildare James Burke 0-4 (4 frees), Bernard Deay 0-1, Eanna O'Neill 0-2, Paul Divilly 0-1, Mark Delaney 0-1, Cathal Dowling 0-1,

Kerry, Brendan O'Leary 1-5 (1 free), Shane Nolan 0-3 (3 frees), Shane Conway 0-5 (4 frees), Padrig Boyle 0-2, Daniel O'Carroll 0-1, Maurice O'Connor 0-1, Jack Goulding 0-1, Dáithí Griffin 0-2, Danial Collins 0-1, Jordan Conway 0-1 (free), Darren dineen 0-1 (free).

KERRY: Martin Stackpoole; John Buckley, Bryan Murphy, Sean Weir; Tomás O'Connor, Mikey Boyle, Daniel Collins; Brandon Barrett, Dáithí Griffin; Brendan O'Leary, Shane Nolan, Daniel O'Carroll; Padraig Boyle, Shane Conway, Maurice O'Connor. Subs: Jack Goulding for Maurice O'connor (half time); Jordan Conway for Shane Nolan (45 minutes); Paudie O'Connor for Brandon Barrett (65 minutes); Darren Dineen for Daniel Collins (65 minutes)

KILDARE: Paddy McKenna; Dylan Brereton, John Doran, Paul Sullivan; Eanna O'Neill, Mark Mploney, Niall Ó Muineacháin; Jack Sheridan, Chris Bonus; James Burke, Martin Fitzgerald, Kevin Whelan; Bernar Deay Mark Delaney, Shane Ryan. Subs: Diarmuid Cahill for James Burke (30 minutes); Paul Divilly (half time); Tadhg Forde for Bernard Deay (49 minutes); Sean Gainey for Paul Divilly (55 minutes); Colum Harty for Daniel O'Carroll (62 minutes); Cathal Dowling for Kevin Whelan (67 minutes).

REFEREE: John Keane, Galway.