Moorefield v Corofin: it could go to the wire

It has been more or less like this since the start of the Kildare senior football championship; Moorefield that is, outsiders in the majority of their games.

And this Saturday is no different with PP quoting the Kildare and Leinster champions at the generous odds of 3/1.

And that certainly will be music in the ears of Ross Glavin, his management team and of course the Moorefield players and supporters.

The odds, in fairness, are probably right as Connacht champions, Corofin, are the experienced team; have been there, done that and more.

Galway champions eleven times since 2000, they have been crowned Connacht champions five times in that period and won the All Ireland in 2014-15 while also being crowned champions back in 1997-98 season.

So taking all that into consideration it is hardly a major surprise they are hot favourites to make it to the All Ireland final on Saturday.

Corofin are a big scoring side and are consistent goal scorers but they did require extra time in both their semi final this year.

Moorefield have shown throughout this season that while they may not have too many 'stand-out' stars they are a real, genuine, hard working fit side from no. 1 to 15 and have a bench that has come to their aid on more than a few occasion throughout this long season.

They are very well drilled by manager Ross Glavin and his selectors Frank Hanniffy and Kevin O'Neill, all three former Moorefield stars in their own right.

Incredibly this is Glavin's first season in charge and he has certainly left his mark with his shrewd selections; his no nonsense approach to the game and has built an incredible camaraderie in the squad.

Young players have come in this season and to a man have performed with distinction; there is a great mix of experience and youth and the belief in their own ability has come to the fore on numerous occasions, no less so than that incredible comeback in the Leinster final when getting the better of Westmeath champions, St Loman's despite trailing by five points with just a minute on the clock.

The defence as a unit has performed admirably throughout this season; Tom Kinsella is a good stopper in goals while the full back line has been steady and tight.

James Murray at no. 6 is enjoying a great season while the Healy boys, Liam Callaghan, Mark Dempsey and Kevin Murnaghan have dealt with anything that has come their way thus far.

Captain Daryl Flynn is a leader on the field and his partner, young Aaron Masterson has enjoyed a great first season at this level.

It will be interesting to see how The Moores line out on the day; Cian O'Connor is back in contention while Eanna O'Connor received the club player of the year and has shown his class on numerous occasions.

Roli Sweeney epitomises everything that is Moorefield but will he start or be held back? Niall Hurley Lynch finds the net with regularity; Ian Meehan has never let the side down; David Whyte can be very effective while Adam Tyrrell, home on leave from The Leb, could also feature.

All in all a bit of a headache for the management as they try and get the combination not only right on the starting XV but getting their bench right on the day.

Could be a cracker.

Corofin hot favourites on the day but if this is close and tight as the final whistle approaches I know who my money will be on.

If it's a bit of value you are after there's only one side to be on.