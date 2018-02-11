Lilies go down by the minimum second week in a row

Kildare are still searching for thier first win in the AFL following their one point win against Tyrone in Newbridge this afternoon going down in a great game of football 1-16 to 0-18.

It was a goal in 29 minute from Lee Brennan that set up the visitors, Kildlare after dominating much of the opening half at times playing their best football of this campaign.

Trailing by a point at half time, Kildare soon equalised and in a second half that swing back and forward it was looking like a drawn until Tyrone through Mattie Donnelly edged in front in the 70minute with a brilliant long range effort.

Kildare will again look back on this as another that got away, and now face a big climb in they are to retain Division 1 status.

Kildare manager Cian O'Neill was bitterly disappointed after the game, while at the same time praising his players for a really brave effort.

“We are improving week by week; got no real break today; a one point defeat for the second week in a row shows how close we are but we still need to improve in certain areas.

Next up, two weeks time, away to Donegal.

Scorers: Kildare, Kevin Feely 0-9 (8 free), Fergal Conway 0-2, Paul Cribbin 0-1, Niall Kelly 0-2, Peter Kelly 0-1, Mark Donnellan 0-1 (45); Cian O'Donoghue 0-1, Danial Flynn 0-1,

Tyrone, Lee Brennan 1-3 (3 frees); Niall Sludden 0-3, Matthew Donnelly 0-2, Tiernan McCann 0-1, Conor McAliskey 0-1, Niall Morgan 0-1 (45), Cathal McShane 0-2, Conor McAliskey 0-1 (ree), Darren McCurry 0-1, Padraig mcNulty 0-1.

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle (cpt), Cian O'Donoghue; Tommy Moolick, Kevin Feely; Fergal Conway, Niall Kelly, Paul Cribbin; Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Paddy Brophy. Subs: Jimmy Hyland for Ben McCormack (half time); Luke Flynn for Tommy Moolick (47 minutes); Chris Healy for Niall Kelly (50 minutes); Keith Cribbin for Fergal Conway (60 minutes); Cathal McNally for Paddy Brophy (65 minutes).

TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Hugh Pat McGeary, Padraig Hampsey, Cathal McCarron; Tiarnan McCann, Rory Brennan, Ciaran McLaughlin; Mattie Donnelly, Pádraig McNulty; Conor Meyler, Niall Sludden, Peter Harte; Lee Brennan, Cathal McShane, Connor McAliskey. Subs: Declane McClure for Pádraig McNulty (blood sub 7-10 minutes);

REFEREE: Paddy Neilan, Roscommon.