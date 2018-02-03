Lilies Ladies open with win over Offaly

Kildare Ladies finally got their 2018 football campaign up and running with a four point win over Offaly in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3, Round 2, having been awarded a walk over from Leitrim last week.

Played at Edenderry Kildare always looked the stronger outfit, however the concession of three goals kept The Faithful Ladies in touch right up to the end.

Kildare captain, Roisín Byrne led by example on the day, firing ove rno less than eight points while goals from Grace Clifford and Molly Price ensured the win.

The sides were level at the break but Kildare upped their game in the second half and while Offaly got a late goal it was not enough as Kildare held out to win 2-11 to 3-2

Scorers: Kildare: Roisin Byrne 0-8 (7f); Grace Clifford 1-1; Molly Price 1-0; Ellen Dowling 0-2 (2f).

Offaly: Aoife Norris 1-1 (1f); Maebh Coleman 1-0; Ellee McEvoy 1-0; Amy Kerrigan 0-1.

Kildare: Rebecca McGuirk; Rachel Cribbin, Amy Horan, Rachel Corrigan; Louise Scully, Caoimhe Keoghehan, Triona Duggan; Siobhan O’Sullivan, Aisling Curley; Niamh Sinnott, Roisin Byrne, Grace Clifford; Emer Fogarty, Ellen Dowling, Molly Price.

Offaly: Lauren Dunne; Annie Keogh, Sarah Cummins, Sinead Byrne; Sarah Bracken, Emer Nally, Grainne Dolan; Aoife Norris, Amy Gavin-Mangan; Mairead Daly, Amy Kerrigan, Lisa Gorman; Maebh Coleman, Elle McEvoy, Marie Byrne.