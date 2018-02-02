Feely out of Kildare team for clash with Monaghan

Kevin Feely is out of the Kildare side to take on Monaghan in Sunday’s Alliaz Football League, Division 1, Round 2, game at St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge.

The Athy man picked up a knock against Dublin on Saturday and has not been included in the starting XV announced tonight (Friday February 2).

Neil Flynn who picked up a hamstring injury after just three minutes last week is also out with Ben McCRormack coming in.

The full Kildare team reads:

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Cian O’Donoghue; Tommy Moolick, Luke Flynn; Fergal Conway, Chris Healy, Paul Cribbin; Ben McCormack, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.

Meanwhile Monaghan have made just one change from the team that lost to Mayo by one point last week. Dessie Ward replaces his club mate Ryan Wylie

Monaghan team:

Rory Beggan; Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Barry Kerr; Fintan Kelly, Dessie Ward, Karl O’Connell; Darren Hughes, Niall Kearns; Owen Duffy, Paraic Mc Guirk, Ryan Mc Anespie; Conor McCarthy, Jack McCarron, David Garland.