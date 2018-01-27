Dubs blow Lilies out of the water in second half

In the end the seven point winning margin for Dublin was a little kind to Kildare as the All Ireland Champions simply blew The Lilies away on the resumption in Croke Park this evening, scoring 2-5 in 14 minutes and while Cian O'Neilll's side finished decent, scoring 1-3 in the final ten minutes (Luke Flynn finding the Dublin net with a beauty) there was no denying Dublin the two Allianz League points on offer, as eventually winning on a final score line of 2-17 to 2-10.

Kildlare dominated the opening half and while they led by two at the break it could and should have been much more with two goldlen goal chances going begging; while Luke Flynn took his goal well gathering a ball that looked to be going wide before beating Cluxton on his near post.

Losing Neil Flynn after just three minutes with a hamstring was a big blow and Chris Healy was shown a black card on 20 minutes ceretainly didn't help the cause.

Scorers: Dublin, Dean Rock 1-2 (2 frees), Colm Basquel 0-3, Brian Fenton 0-3, Ciarán Kilkenny 0-2, Niall Scully 0-2, Brian Howard 0-2, Bernard Brogan 0-1, John Small 0-1, Kevin mcManamon 0-1.

Kildare, Daniel Flynn 1-2, Luke Flynn 1-0, Eamonn Callaghan 0-3 (3 frees), Kevin Feely 0-2 (2 frees), Paul Cribbin 0-1, Neil Flynn 0-1 (free), Mark Donnellan 0-1 (free),

DUBLIN: Stephen Cluxton; David Byrne, Michael Fitzsimons, Darren Daly; Jonny Cooper; James McCarthy, John Small; Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh MacAuley; Brian Howard, Ciaran Kilkenny, Niall Scully; Colm Basquel, Dean Rock, Bernard Brogan. Subs: Kevin McManamon for Michael Darragh MacAuley (46 minutes); Eric Lowndes for Jonny Cooper (51 minutes); Paul Mannion for Dean Rock (54 minutes); Philly McMahon for Michael Fitzsimons (55 minutes); Cillian O'Shea for Darren Daly (59 minutes); Paddy Andrews for Bernard Brogan (65 minutes).

KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle (C) Cian O’Donoghue; Kevin Feely, Luke Flynn; Fergal Conway, Chris Healy, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally. Subs: David Slattery for Neil Flynn (3 minutes); Niall Kelly for Chris Healy (black card 20 minutes);Tommy Moolick for Fergal Conway (56 minutes); Ben McCormack for Luke Flynn (56 minutes); Mark Hyland for Peter Kelly (60 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Kevin Feely (60 minutes).

REFEREE: Conor Lane, Cork.