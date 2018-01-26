Kildare name team to take on Dublin

Kildare have named their team to take on All Ireland champions, Dublin, in the opening round of the Allianz Football League Division 1, tomorrow night in Croke Park (throw-in 7 pm).

The line up reads:

Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O’Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle (C) Cian O’Donoghue; Kevin Feely, Luke Flynn; Fergal Conway, Chris Healy, Paul Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Daniel Flynn, Cathal McNally.