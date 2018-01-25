Lilies Ladies game off as Leitrim concede

Kildare Ladies opening game in this year’s Lidl Ladies National Football League is off after their opponents, Leitrim, conceded the game.

The game, due to take place on Sunday in Division 3, Round 1, was due to take place at 2pm in Hawkfield.

A major disappointment for the Kildare Ladies who have been training diligently, under their new management set-up. Their next game will now be on Sunday week when they take on Offaly in Round 2.