Athy lady elected Vice Chair of Leinster Camogie

Hilda Breslin, from Athy, has been elected vice chairperson of the Leinster Camogie Council and will take over the position of Chair in January 2019. She was elected at the Leinster Convention, held in Portlaoise, on Saturfday last, January 13.

Currently the Chairperson of the National Competitions Management Committee, Hilda has aserved as Secretary of the Kildare Camogie Board from 2010 to 2015.

Looking forward to her new role Hilda said "I greatly appreciate the work being done by volunteers at all levels, and fully understand the difficulties that all clubs and counties face through the experience I have gained in these wide ranging roles from the grassroots up. These roles have reinforced my belief in our game, its dynamic future and the need for closer co-operation with the GAA and LGFA; with whom I have successfully worked and built relationships at a national and county level. I believe that as a Gaelic Games family we need to strengthen what binds us; working together we are stronger both within camogie and the wider family."