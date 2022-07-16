Some standout GAA footballers playing in America for the summer

Rian O'Neill, Paul Mannion, Oisin Mullin & Michael Quinlivan. PIC: Sportsfile
As the All-Ireland championship season comes to a close, a number of GAA players have headed abroad to play football for the summer.
Here are some of the standout names:
Rian O'Neill, Armagh - Parnells, Chicago
Eric Lowndes, Dublin - Ulster, San Francisco
Paul Mannion, Dublin - Donegal, Boston
Barry McHugh, Galway - Wolfetones, Chicago
Oisin Gallen, Donegal - St Patricks, Philadelphia
Oisin Mullin, Mayo - John McBrides, Chicago
Matthew Ruane, Mayo - John McBrides, Chicago
Sean Powter, Cork - Wolfetones, Chicago
Michael Quinlivan, Tipperary - Brooklyn Shamrocks
Gary Mohan, Monaghan - Wolfetones, Chicago
Conor Meyler, Tyrone - Parnells, Chicago
