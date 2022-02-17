Kildare upgraded to Orange wind warning for Storm Eunice

Kildare has been upgraded to an orange wind warning by Met Eireann.
It will take affect from 3am until 11am on Friday morning.
There is a Status Orange - #Wind warning issued for Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Wexford, Wicklow, Galway, and all counties in Munster.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 17, 2022
Valid from 3am - 11 am Friday 18th February.
Further details available at https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/2x32QMt3dk
