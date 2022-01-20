Search

20 Jan 2022

Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days

20 Jan 2022

It will be mainly dry in Ireland over the coming days according to Met Eireann.

During the course of today cloud will gradually thicken from the northwest through the day with the odd spot of drizzle following.

"Remaining bright with sunny spells over the southern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees with light northerly or variable breezes," it said.

Tonight
Largely dry and cloudy tonight with a little drizzle in the north. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, but dipping down to -2 degrees under clearer skies in parts of Munster and south Leinster allowing frost to develop. Light westerly or variable breezes will allow some mist and fog patches to form, especially in the southwest.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be largely dry with mist and fog clearing through the morning. There will be a good deal of cloud over much of the country with just some patchy drizzle at times on western and northwestern coasts. The best of any sunny spells will be in along southern parts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in light, occasionally moderate, southwesterly breezes.

Saturday: Continuing largely dry albeit cloudy with patches of drizzle along Atlantic coasts. The best of any sunny spells will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Overnight, more persistent drizzle may develop along southern and western coasts. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 6 degrees generally but a little colder over parts of Leinster, in light to moderate south to southwest breezes, becoming fresher on western and northwestern coasts.

Sunday: Another dry and cloudy day for most with just occasional bright spells developing. However, some patchy drizzle will occur on Atlantic and southern coastal areas. Moderate southwesterly winds, fresher in the west and northwest will ease during the day. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. During the evening, a band of light rain will push into the northwest, becoming patchier as it moves further south during the night. Lowest temperatures generally of 1 to 5 degrees in light variable breezes with mist and fog patches forming.

 

