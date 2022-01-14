Search

16 Jan 2022

Kildare CMWS room named in honour of Eamon Hennessy

60 years’ service

Eamon's daughter, Louise and her children Christian and Libby with CMWS representatives, Esther Brady, Philip Hickey, John Morrissey, Aidan Murtagh and Margaret Breen. Picture: Martin Rowe

Reporter:

Niamh O'Donoghue

14 Jan 2022

niamh.odonoghue@leinsterleader.ie

To honour his unflinching, passionate committment to Kildare CMWS, a room at the building has been named after the late Eamon Hennessy.

A special ceremony (adhereing to Covid guidelines) was held on December 19 at the CMWS.

Born in 1942, as a young teenager Eamon became a member of the Kildare branch of the CMWS, formerly the CYMS .

The name change of the society was a result of a motion at the 2009 conference when women were formally incorporated into the society.

The late Eamon Hennessy

“Up to his untimely death in December 2020, Eamon had, over 60 years, unbroken service to the branch,” said a committee spokesperson.

“In 1969 he was elected our branch secretary at the young age of 27 — a position he held until he voluntary stepped down from, in 2017. However, he remained on as a committee member up to his untimely death. Eamon served a number of terms as National President, and attended conferences in the UK with like-minded organisations.”

Described as a tireless worker for the society and a man of deep faith, he looked forward to organising the annual trips to Knock.

“ Having a special devotion to our lady, he was a regular pilgrim to Lourdes. He had a passion for snooker and billiards. In his retirement years he joined Kildare bowls, and helped in no small measure with its success.

“Eamon was the driving force within our branch and organised visitations to St Vincent’s Hospital, Athy, Lourdesville, Ashley Lodge and Beech Park nursing homes .”

In 1998 Eamon was the recipient of the Benemerenti Medal — an award bestowed by the Pope, to clergy and laity for services to the Catholic Church.

The committee said; “Eamon will forever be remembered for bringing the big dance bands to the ever-popular Saturday night dancing in the main hall in the CYWMS, with his longtime associate, the late Liam Ryan.

“Over the years Roy Orbison, Slim Whitman, Brendan Boyer, Dickie Rock and Philomena Begley, coincidentally born the same year as Eamon, Margo, and many many more drew capacity crowds to dance the night away.

“It would be remiss of the 2021 committee not to acknowledge Eamon’s life long dedication to our branch, through bingo and dancing. The halls in this complex serve the community and provide space for various activities.”

After 11am mass in the parish church in Kildare on Sunday, December 19, last — the first anniversary of his passing — family and close friends, together with members of the current CMWS committee, and National Executive, gathered in the hall to hear addresses by Fr Adrian Carbery and Brendan Moran from the Ringsend branch.

Speaking on behalf of the National Executive, Mr Moran paid a personal tribute to the late Eamon.

Louise Hennessey unveiled a photograph of her late dad. Eamon's son Karol was unable to travel from Geneva for the ceremony.

Eamon was the son of Elizabeth and Patrick Hennessy, the youngest of a family of four — Tom, Colette, Joan and Paddy.

Speaking at his funeral mass in December 2020, Fr Adrian Carbery said he was a remarkable man.

The Kildare parish priest said Eamon always tried to do good throughout his life and was always visiting people in hospital and nursing homes. He said he had tremendous faith and visited Knock and Lourdes as a volunteer every year.

Formerly of Tower View, Kildare town, and Monasterevin, Eamon was predeceased by his beloved wife Brigid. He is survived by his son Karol, daughter Louise, grandchildren, extended family and a huge circle of friends.

