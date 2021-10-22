Search

22/10/2021

KILDARE MUSIC: The Druids ready to make magic with long-awaited ‘hometown’ gigs

KILDARE MUSIC: The Druids ready to make magic with long-awaited ‘hometown’ gigs

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Top folk band The Druids have bounced back after the pandemic and are raring to go with two hometown gigs in Naas in a few weeks.

The band is made up of Zak Moran and Denis Moran from Robertstown, Gary Lawlor from Clane and Mick O’Brien from Ballycanew, Co Wexford.

Their new studio album has been finished and is ready for release early next year when a nationwide tour will kick off.

Gary said: “Since the lockdown, we have put in huge graft behind the scenes to master a new sound and refresh the bands music.

“Music has been our life for so long, the lockdown motivated us to cherish the day we would return to the stage.

“Some perforances online kept our spirits up. The passion never leaves you once you’ve been bitten by the bug of music.

“There was times we thought, will this ever end, why have we been forgotten about?

“But this only strengthened our desire to return bigger and better than ever before.

“The emotion of returning is something we can’t wait to feel.”

The Druids are looking forward to returning to the stage and have two big hometown shows at the Moat Theatre in Naas on Friday and Saturday, November 5 and 6.

Tickets are on sale via The Moat Theatre website and at the box office.

Gary added: “We also have another local show in Judge Roy Beans Newbridge Saturday, December 4 which again is like a hometown Kildare gig.

“It’s great to play local, we love coming back and rocking out with our own. They are the ones who gave us the hope and drive to succeed.

“We also are happy to announce that our brand new studio album has been completed and will be released in early 2022. This will showcase the talents and new sounds of The Druids.

The diary is filling with some other shows scattered across Ireland. The band will take in venues in Cork City, Carrick on Shannon, Tullamore, Cavan and Wexford.”

www.thedruids.ie

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media