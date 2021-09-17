KILDARE CULTURE NIGHT: Kilcock: Live in the Garden

Live in the Garden by Fizz & Chips
Fizz & Chips Productions presents ‘Live in the Garden’, an eclectic variety performance event, showcasing a selection of new work from emerging local talents.
This family-friendly event will feature music, comedy and theatre in the intimate and picturesque surroundings of Kilcock Community Garden, Co. Kildare.
Please dress for the unpredictable Irish weather, and in the event of inclement conditions, the show will be live streamed online.
This project was commissioned by Kildare Arts Services for Culture Night 2021.
Time: 6pm - 8.30pm
Genres:Comedy/Music/
Other/Performance/Theatre
Features: Family friendly/Wheelchair accessible
Address: Kilcock Community Gardens, Kilcock, Co. Kildare
Phone: 086 1265498
No Booking Required
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.