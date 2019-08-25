Pauline McGlynn aka Mrs Doyle in Fr Ted at Littlehill Animal Rescue Open Day today

Pauline McGlynn, actress and comedienne will be MC and host at Littlehill Animal Rescue Sanctuary's Open Day today. Commencing at 12 noon, the renowned actress (haunted no doubt by her iconic role as Mrs Doyle in Fr Ted) is patron of the Kildare based animal charity and is already down at the centre helping to get set up for today's festivities.

Although it's dull and cloudy out there, there is sunshine predicted for today, and Littlehill has plenty of family, fun activities planned.

Little Lillie Figgis from Dunlavin giving Sweetie from Littlehill a nice rub!

Proprietor Susan Anderson said: "We have loads to see and do here. Our fab Vet Alexis will be popping in for a Q & A - not to be missed! We have face painting, lots of kids games and prizes, a super mega raffle, bottle stall, animal goods on sale such as colourful bandanas, peg bags, doggie items, etc.

"There's also a bric-a-brac stall with tea/good coffee and yummy cakes and sambos donated by very talented local chefs. We also have our "Ah go on tea cosies and crafts designed by Pauline herself; a Mini Fr Ted Table Quiz, a Treasure Hunt, and our patron, Pauline will be carrying out duties as MC and bringing her own stamp of laughter to the day!

Visitors can meet the centre's large array of friendly animals. "You can meet, pet and feed our large herd of goats, sheep, ponies, cats, hens and walk our doggies. Today is all about raising vital funds needed to get our furry, hairy, fleecy and feathery faces comfortably through the long cold Winter months. All support or donations will be greatly appreciated" said Susan.

From 12 noon today till 5pm, Littlehill Animal Rescue Sanctuary, on the Ballymore Eustace to Dunlavin Road. The venue will be signposted from Ballymore Eustace village.