Bringing your dog to a Kildare polling station? Make sure to hashtag it on twitter!

Conor McHugh

Reporter:

Conor McHugh

Email:

conor@leinsterleader.ie

Don't forget, #dogsatkildarepollingstations2019

For some years the hash tag #dogsatpollingstations has been trending strongly on social media around the time of elections, big, small, locals and national.

It has lead to some hilarious and/or cute pictures appearing on twitter.

Not to be left out, the Leinster Leader is establishing our own version and is calling on all Kildare dog-loving voters to do their bit to add to the sense of occasion of the day on Twitter.

We're hoping to re-publish some of the best Kildare dogs at polling stations pictures! 

