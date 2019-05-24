Bringing your dog to a Kildare polling station? Make sure to hashtag it on twitter!
For some years the hash tag #dogsatpollingstations has been trending strongly on social media around the time of elections, big, small, locals and national.
It has lead to some hilarious and/or cute pictures appearing on twitter.
Not to be left out, the Leinster Leader is establishing our own version and is calling on all Kildare dog-loving voters to do their bit to add to the sense of occasion of the day on Twitter.
We're hoping to re-publish some of the best Kildare dogs at polling stations pictures!
#dogsatpollingstations2019 Elsa has voted. She wants her Italian Spinone brothers and sisters to be able to move about the continent freely! pic.twitter.com/L5Zra5gYOf— footyngolf (@footyngolf) May 23, 2019
What do you mean not everybody gets a milkshake?! #dogsatpollingstations #dogsatpollingstations2019 pic.twitter.com/mG5kAAciO7— Bailey (@MsBaileyButton) May 23, 2019
If you need a little pick-me-up today, take a peek at the #dogsatpollingstations2019— Jules Littler (@Still_singing) May 23, 2019
Just fabulous! Here’s a few which really tickled me pic.twitter.com/UK6WX5Ttse
