Bringing your dog to a Kildare polling station? Make sure to hashtag it on twitter!

For some years the hash tag #dogsatpollingstations has been trending strongly on social media around the time of elections, big, small, locals and national.

It has lead to some hilarious and/or cute pictures appearing on twitter.

Not to be left out, the Leinster Leader is establishing our own version and is calling on all Kildare dog-loving voters to do their bit to add to the sense of occasion of the day on Twitter.

Don't forget #dogsatkildarepollingstations2019

We're hoping to re-publish some of the best Kildare dogs at polling stations pictures!

#dogsatpollingstations2019 Elsa has voted. She wants her Italian Spinone brothers and sisters to be able to move about the continent freely! pic.twitter.com/L5Zra5gYOf — footyngolf (@footyngolf) May 23, 2019