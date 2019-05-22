Kildare County Council elections at a glance - Kildare Local Electoral Area

The Kildare Local Electoral Area has eight candidates contesting five seats and is comprised of the following townlands: Ballysax East, Ballysax West, Cloncurry, Dunmurry, Feighcullen, Kildangan, Kildare, Killinthomas, Lackagh, Monasterevin, Pollardstown, Quinsborough, Rathangan, Rathernan and Thomastown.

This is Fianna Fail's Anne Connolly's first election. Anne is originally from Suncroft but now living in Rathagan.

Declan Crowe is an independent candidate who has contested the county council election in 2014.

Suzanne Doyle is an incumbent for Fianna Fail. She was first elected in 2004.

Kevin Duffy from Monasterevin is a first time candidate for Fine Gael after spending some years living in Australia and working in property and construction.

Labour's Paul Hutchinson is a first time candidate and wants to help rural and urban areas of Monasterevin get a fair deal

Colette Newman of the Green Party wants to improve public transport in the area and increase its usage.

Patricia Ryan is contesting the local election for Sinn Fein, having previously contested the last general election for the party.

Solicitor Mark Stafford is an incumbent county councillor for Fine Gael. He was first elected in 2014.

