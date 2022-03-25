Kildare Deaths, March 25

Patrick Clare, 15 Pladius Park, Donard, Wicklow / Dunlavin, Wicklow / Coill Dubh, Kildare

Patrick Clare, Pladius Park, Donard, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Lugatryna, Dunlavin, Co.Wicklow / Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare. Patrick passed away peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Patrick will be sadly missed by his brother Thomas and his sister Mary Keegan. His nephews Billy, Jimmy, and Tommy, and nieces Trish, Julie, Linda and Janet, relatives and friends.

Reposing at J Plant Funeral Home, Main St., Baltinglass, Co.Wicklow on Friday from 5pm to 9pm with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St Nicholas of Myra Church, Dunlavin for 1pm funeral mass, Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery, Co. Kildare.[W91 0838]

Please adhere to HSE guidelines while attending.

Michael Dickens, The Road, Walshestown, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Michael Dickens, The Road, Walshestown, Newbridge. He passed away peacefully on March 23 in the care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his wife Emily, sons and daughters Niall, Michelle, David, Cathy, Trevor and Julie, grandchildren Abby, Ben, Holly, Ryan, Katie, Bobby, Harry, Ellie, Bowie and Kara, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 1pm Mass. Funeral will be live-streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin which will be live-streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/garden-chapel-service/.

House strictly private please.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in church.

Dominique McDermott, Pollardstown, The Curragh

The death has occurred of Dominique McDermott, Pollardstown, The Curragh. She passed away peacefully on March 23 in the care of the nurses and staff of St. Vincent's Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons Vincent and Alan, daughter-in-law Joanne, granddaughter Farrah, sister Jacqueline, brother Jean-Claude, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Henry Street, Newbridge on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church for Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. Donations box in the Church.

Thomas (Tom) Melia, The Glen, Robertstown

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Melia, The Glen, Robertstown. He passed away peacefully on March 23 at Naas Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, daughter Mary, son Thomas, brothers Gerry and Paddy,sister Mary, brother in law Shay, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 11am funeral mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 11am.

Gerard Reddy, Barberry House, Ballykelly, Monasterevin

The death has occurred of Gerard Reddy, Barberry House, Ballykelly, Monasterevin. Formerly of Milltown, son of the late Anna and James, brother of the late Eamon. Sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Charlene and Karen, sons Gerard and Christopher, grandchildren Suzannah, Lucas, Tiernan, Isla, Iarlaith and Tadhg, sisters Maura and Breda, brothers Patrick, Seamus, John Joe, Vincent and Anthony, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Peter Shaughnessy, Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / South Circular Road, Dublin

The death has occurred of Peter Shaughnessy, Hollywood Park, Naas, Kildare / South Circular Road, Dublin. Unexpectedly. Beloved son of Carmel and the late Eamonn. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother, partner Livia and his adored son Noel, brother Tom and his wife Gemma, niece Clara, aunt Teresa, uncle Sean, dear cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funerals Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (W91 CD0K) on Friday from 5pm to 7pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas, for Funeral Mass at 10am and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The Mass will be streamed on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Gerald Sheerin, Lakeside Park, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Gerald Sheerin, Lakeside Park, Newbridge (Retd Private, Clarke Barracks, The Curragh). He passed away peacefully on March 23 in the care of the nurses and staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons and daughter Gerry, Siobhan, Thomas and Martin, grandchildren Chloe, Stephen, Sasha, Amy, Cian, Andrew, Abbie, Reilly, Ryan, Rory, Ruben,Emelia and Isabelle, great granddaughter Ellen, sisters Margaret and Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church for 11am Mass. Funeral will be live-streamed on https://newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.