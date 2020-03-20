Deaths in Co Kildare - March 20, 2020

The death has occurred of Irmgard Klara Baumeister

Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Kildare



Baumeister, Irmgard Klara, Rockfield Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare & late of Fellbach, Germany, March 20th 2020, peacefully passed away in her 92nd year at her home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved mother of Ines & Frank, mother-in-law of Patrick & Regine, grandmother of Ciara, Catríona, Felix & Alexander. Deeply regretted by her loving family, extended family and friends.

Peace Perfect Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Sheila O'CARROLL

Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



O’CARROLL Sheila (Moorefield Drive, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 20th March 2020 (peacefully) at Naas General Hospital in her 98th year. Beloved wife of Colonel Donal, dearly loved mother of Michael, Kate, Finola, Dan and Rory, loving grandmother to her ten grandchildren, and dear mother-in-law. She will be sadly missed by all her family and her wonderful neighbours.

Requiescat in pace

Cora Perry (née Duggan)

Abbey Park Court, Clane, Kildare / Ballyboden, Dublin



Perry (nee Duggen), Cora, Abbey Park Court, Clane, Co. Kildare & late of Ballyboden, Co. Dublin, March 19th 2020, beloved wife of the late Seamus and mother of the late Marina-Rose (Harmon). Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Leona & Serena, son James, daughter-in-law Mary, sons in law Fran, Kevin & Joseph, grandchildren Lucas, Carly, Aaron, Áedammair, Fionn, Isobella, Christien & Dominio, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Joe Flood

Avondale Drive, Athy, Kildare



Beloved husband of Phyllis, and much loved father of Nickey, Philomena and Anne Marie. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Private funeral on Monday in St. Michael's Church, Athy followed by cremation in Mount Jerome crematorium.

You can use the link below to offer your Condolences.

J.P (Billy) Hyland

Roseville, Dublin Rd, Naas, Kildare



J.P (Billy) Hyland, Roseville, Dublin Rd, Naas, Co. Kildare and formerly Curragh Camp. Retd Air traffic controller, March 19th 2020. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Siobhán, sons Jamie and Mark, daughter-in-law Nikki, grandson Finn, sister Judy, his four legged friend Dinger, extended family relatives and friends.



Reposing at his family home, house private, please. Removal from there on Saturday morning at 12 noon, walking to St Corban's Cemetery, Naas, arriving 12.30pm for burial. Family flowers only.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis





Due to government guidelines we suggest using the online condolences page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your consideration & cooperation.