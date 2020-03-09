Deaths in Kildare for Monday, 9 March, 2020

The death has occurred of Michael Heneghan

Old Chapel Wood, Caragh, Kildare / Galway



Heneghan, Michael, Old Chapel Wood, Caragh, Co. Kildare & formerly of Monivea Road, Galway City, March 6th 2020, peacefully at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, beloved husband of Máire and father of Michael, Joseph, Eoin, Thomas, Brendan and Baby Fergus in Heaven, will be greatly missed by his 5 daughters in law, 14 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Reilly’s Funeral Home, Prosperous, Co. Kildare (W91H1RH) on Sunday (March 8th) from 3pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh, Co. Kildare at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Monday (March 9th) at 2pm with burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery.

My God and My All

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

The death has occurred of Margaret Deegan (née Dunne)

Golden Falls, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Deegan (née Dunne) Margaret, Golden Falls, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare. 8th March 2020. Loving wife of Jim and devoted mother of Elizabeth and Jacqueline. Will be dearly missed by her family, sons in law, grandchildren Shay, Luke, Jake, Paul, Conor and Simon, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Margaret Rest In Peace

Funeral on Tuesday, arriving to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace for 11.00 am Funeral Mass followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Bridget Donnelly (née Dempsey)

Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Mother of the late Dolores Foley. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers and sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Bridget Rest in Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, from 3pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Claire Dunne (née Lynch)

Swinford, Mayo / Kildare Town, Kildare



Late of Maryville, Kildare Town. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her partner Pat, daughter Amy, grandchildren Dylon and Darragh, Amy's partner James, sister Ann, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.

MAY SHE REST IN PEACE

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in the Carmelite Friary Church, Kildare Town, followed by burial in St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare.