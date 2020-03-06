Deaths in Kildare- Friday, 6 March, 2020

The death has occurred of Derek FARRELL

Newtown Donore, Caragh, Kildare



Beloved husband of Olga and father of Paulette, Zhara, Derek, Kalvin, Vladimir and the late Darrell. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, mother-in-law Velentina, brother Vincent, sister Valerie, brother-in-law Leonid, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Sunday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh, for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Burial in Caragh Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to DDAI, MDI and Children in Russia Fund.

The death has occurred of Anne BRENNAN (née Meaney)

Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare / Limerick



BRENNAN (née Meaney) Anne (Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Limerick - 5th March 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness bravely bourne at Naas Hospital. Anne, loving wife of the late Kevin; sadly missed by her loving children Caoimhe, Andy, Eoin and Niamh, her sister Méadbh and her late brother Tom R.I.P., son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Pauline, and Eoin's partner Meabh, grandchildren Aoibhe, Sara, Tadhg and Eve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of good friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 2.30 o'clock with Removal that evening at 5.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Alice Freaney

Shortwood, Sallins, Kildare / Aughrim, Wicklow



Freaney, Alice (nee Keogh), Shortwood, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Coolahullen, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, March 5th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Catherine, Sarah and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Sarah's residence in Shortwood (W91K1C0) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30m to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Frances CURTIN (née Treston)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare



CURTIN Frances (nee Treston) (Rathfarnham, Dublin / Maynooth,Kildare) – March 2nd, 2020 (peacefully), at St. James’s Hospital. Frances was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be very greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (March 7) at 11.30am in the Church of the Divine Word, Marley Grange, Rathfarnham, followed by burial at Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Non omnis moriar/May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of John (Ownie) Dunne

Hawthorn Cottage, Russellstown, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Allenwood South.

Formerly of C.I.E., Waterways Ireland and the OPW.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Vonnie, daughter Rosemarie Fitzgerald, sons Laurence, Kieran, Padraig and Tony (R.I.P.), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Paula, Bridgie and Winifred(R.I.P.), sister May Aungier, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 3 pm on Thursday and from 12 midday on Friday with rosary both nights at 7 pm. Removal on Saturday at 1:15 pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Josie Lalor

Abbeycourt, Castledermot, Kildare



Peacefully, in Naas Hospital. Predeceased recently by her partner Henry. Deeply regretted by her loving son John, daughter Deirdre, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives , neighbours and a large circle of friends.

MAY JOSIE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at her home from 2pm on Thursday and Friday with prayers on Friday evening at 8pm. Removal on Saturday at 10:40am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.