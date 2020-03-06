Deaths in Kildare- Friday, 6 March, 2020

The death has occurred of Anne BRENNAN (née Meaney)

Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare / Limerick



BRENNAN (née Meaney) Anne (Liffey Terrace, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Limerick - 5th March 2020 (peacefully) after a short illness bravely bourne at Naas Hospital. Anne, loving wife of the late Kevin; sadly missed by her loving children Caoimhe, Andy, Eoin and Niamh, her sister Méadbh and her late brother Tom R.I.P., son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Pauline, and Eoin's partner Meabh, grandchildren Aoibhe, Sara, Tadhg and Eve, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of good friends.

May Anne Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Friday from 2.30 o'clock with Removal that evening at 5.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church at 6 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11 o'clock with burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Alice Freaney

Shortwood, Sallins, Kildare / Aughrim, Wicklow



Freaney, Alice (nee Keogh), Shortwood, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Coolahullen, Aughrim, Co. Wicklow, March 5th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving son Pat, daughters Catherine, Sarah and Margaret, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her daughter Sarah's residence in Shortwood (W91K1C0) on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10:30m to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & the Guardian Angels, Sallins for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Bodenstown Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Rita Campbell (née Curran)

Park View, Clane, Kildare / Caragh, Kildare



Campbell (nee Curran), Rita, Park View, Clane & late of Castlekealy, Caragh, Co. Kildare, March 4th 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons Glenn & Joseph, daughters Annmarie & Fiona, sons-in-law Pat & John, daughters-in-law Tina & Anna, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Friday at 10am to arrive at St Patrick & St. Brigid's Church, Clane for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh

The death has occurred of Susan Conlon (née Kearney)

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare / Ennistymon, Clare



Formerly of Ennistymon, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at Willowbrook nursing home surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late Paddy and the mother of the late John. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mag and Sue, sons Pat, Dec and Joe, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Susan Rest In Peace

Arriving at Saint Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland ". Donations box in church.

House Private please.

The death has occurred of Frances CURTIN (née Treston)

Rathfarnham, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare



CURTIN Frances (nee Treston) (Rathfarnham, Dublin / Maynooth,Kildare) – March 2nd, 2020 (peacefully), at St. James’s Hospital. Frances was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt and will be very greatly missed by her family, friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass on Saturday (March 7) at 11.30am in the Church of the Divine Word, Marley Grange, Rathfarnham, followed by burial at Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Non omnis moriar/May she rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Sr. Kathleen Corcoran

Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Kildare / Rossmore, Tipperary



Corcoran, Sr. Kathleen (John Bosco), Presentation Sisters, Kilcock, Co. Kildare & late of Presentation Convent, Lucan & Bagenalstown & formerly of Stouke, Rossmore, Cashel, Co. Tipperary, March 3rd 2020, peacefully in the tender care of the staff and sisters of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, Predeceased by her brother Timmy, sisters Lizzy, Nell, Bridget and Sr. Rosario ( Presentation Sister, Clondalkin), sadly missed by her Presentation Community, her nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock, today, Wednesday, from 3.30pm, with evening prayers at 5pm. Removal on Thursday to arrive at Hayes' Funeral Home, Clonoulty, Cashel, Co. Tipperary (E25TX26) where Sr. Kathleen will repoose from 5pm. Removal on Thursday from Hayes' Funeral Home to arrive at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore (E25RK72) at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Friday at 11.30am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of John (Ownie) Dunne

Hawthorn Cottage, Russellstown, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Allenwood South.

Formerly of C.I.E., Waterways Ireland and the OPW.

Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Vonnie, daughter Rosemarie Fitzgerald, sons Laurence, Kieran, Padraig and Tony (R.I.P.), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Paula, Bridgie and Winifred(R.I.P.), sister May Aungier, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing at his family home from 3 pm on Thursday and from 12 midday on Friday with rosary both nights at 7 pm. Removal on Saturday at 1:15 pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 2 pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in church.