Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 2 March, 2020

The death has occurred of Anna Cosgrove (née Curran)

Curryhills Park, Prosperous, Kildare / Naas, Kildare



Cosgrove (nee Curran), Anna, Curryhills Park, Prosperous & late of Basin St., Naas, Co. Kildare, March 1st 2020, suddenly at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving children Tony, Aine, Noreen and John Joe, sons in law Paul and Mark, daughters in law Rhona and Niamh, brothers Liam and Christy, grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael James Gallagher

South Willow, Allenwood South, Allenwood, Kildare / Donegal Town, Donegal



Formerly of Finmore, County Donegal. Peacefully at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane surrounded by loving family. Husband of the late Mae. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Margaret, Ann and Elizabeth, sons Francis, Michael and Patrick, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Josie, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends, especially Mina Carroll and Liam Brereton.

May Michael Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5 pm on Tuesday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Clar Church, Donegal (St. Agatha's Church) for Requiem Mass at 1 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) McCullagh

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Kilnamanagh, Dublin



McCullagh, James (Jim), The Downings, Prosperous, Co. Kildare and late of Kilnamanagh, Dublin 24, February 29th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, deeply regretted by his lovng wife Tess, daughters Sue, Pauline & Jennifer, sons in law Paddy, Philip & Neil, grandchildren Kelly, James, Scott & Jordan, sisters Maureen & Denise, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Funeral arrangements later.



The death has occurred of Mary Ryan (née O'Reilly)

Chatsworth, Clogh, Castlecomer, Kilkenny / Leixlip, Kildare



We are sad to announce the passing of Mary Ryan (nee O'Reilly), late of Chatsworth, Clogh who passed peacefully in Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip surrounded by her loving family. Pre-deceased by her husband Jim, Son John, daughter-in-law Bridie, and son-in-law Johnny and her brothers and sisters who have gone before her.

Mary will be sadly missed by her children, Richard, Anne, Michael, Junie, Martin, Mary Bridget, James, Roseleen, Pat and Anthony, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Reposing at Coady's Funeral Home, Castlecomer from 4pm on Monday. Vigil Prayers and Rosary on Monday night at 9pm. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by removal to Saint Patrick's Church, Clogh for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE

The death has occurred of Martin Meade

Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Joe. Sadly missed by is loving wife Pauline, son Sean, daughter Lorraine, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Martin rest in peace

Reposing at his family home from 3 pm on Sunday with Rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Monday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Bridget Mongan (née Laurence)

Naas, Kildare / Kells, Meath



The death has occurred of Bridget (Biddy) Mongan (née Laurence), Naas and formerly Kells, Co. Meath. Suddenly at her residence Thursday, 27th February 2020. Biddy is predeceased by her darling daughter Annie and is survived by her heartbroken husband John, her loving children Mary-Ellen, Paddy, Martin, Bridget, Bernie, Julia, Winnie, Simon, her brothers and sisters, grandchildren, in-laws and a wide circle of family and friends.

Biddy as she was fondly known will be remembered for her gentleness, her love for her family and her strong faith.

Biddy’s remains will arrive Sunday, 1st March, at St. Colmcille's Church at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am followed by burial in St. Colmcille's Cemetery, Kells.

May Biddy’s Gentle Soul Rest In The Company of God and St Therese.