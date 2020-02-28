Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 28 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Trina Connell

20 Carbery Park, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence from 8pm this evening (Friday 28th February). Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 1.30pm on Saturday afternoon to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Margaret DOYLE (née Herbert)

Swordlestown, Naas, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare



Formerly of Sallins, Co. Kildare.

Beloved wife of the late Matthew, and mother of Diarmuid, Mary, Áine, Dolores, Eugene and the late Lisa, sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Mary, Nan and Chris, brothers Martin, Peter, Paul and Lar, sons-in-law Felix, Liam and James, Eugene’s partner Fiona, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her home on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of St. Peter, Two Mile House, for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Care of The Aged, Naas.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Christine (Chrissy) Fields (née Dempsey)

Blackwood, Robertstown, Kildare



Fields (nee Dempsey), Christine (Chrissy), Blackwood, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and late of Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny, February 28th 2020, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, sons Patrick & Ciaran, daughters Annmarie & Tina, sons in law John & Gavin, daughter in law Charlotte, grandchildren Alex, Josh & Shannon, brothers Paddy & Tony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Annmarie's residence in Moods, Robertstown (W91H002) on Saturday and Sunday from 4-8pm, with prayers on Sunday at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Hackett

Abbeypark, Clane, Kildare / Churchtown, Dublin



Hackett, Edward (Eddie), Abbeypark, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Churchtown, Dublin, February 27th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, following a short illness, deeply regretted by his loving wife Barbra, son Aaron, mother Maura, brother Dermot, sister Bernadette, mother in law, father in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Sunday from 4-7pm, with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday at 10am to arrive at St. Patrick and St. Brigid's Church, Clane, for 10.30am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.

The death has occurred of Rita O'REILLY (née Carroll)

Leixlip, Kildare



O’REILLY (née Carroll), Rita (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 27th 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by her family and in the gentle care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of the late James (Jimmy) and cherished mother of Maria, Gerard and Dolores. Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law, sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at her home on Monday. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip, on Tuesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by cremation at Newland’s Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Blanchardstown Hospital Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Elizabeth Ann (Betty) Stanley (née McCarthy)

Leixlip, Kildare



STANLEY (née McCarthy), (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 27th 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown. Elizabeth Ann (Betty), much loved wife of Noel and dear mum of Deirdre, Clare and Paul. Cherished and missed by her husband, son, daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren Katie, Cian, Niall, Siobhán and Liam, great-granddaughter Ruby, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Dagmar, relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Sunday evening from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Ruth Boland

Newbridge, Kildare



BOLAND Ruth (Kildare) - February 27th 2020 (peacefully) at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by her sister Joyce (Whelehan). Beloved sister, aunt and friend. Ruth will be sadly missed by her sister Patricia (Bannan), brothers Denis and Anthony, brothers-in-law Harry and Enda, sisters-in-law Deirdre and Valerie, her nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces and her many dear friends.

May Ruth Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home, Newbridge, Co. Kildare (Eircode W12 W584) on Friday from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Newlands Cross Crematorium for 12.20pm.

Family flowers only please.

“I did it my way”