Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 21 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Stephen Kavanagh

Prosperous, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Kavanagh, Stephen, Prosperous and late of Staplestown, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 21st 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving partner and carer Ita, brother, sisters, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Aisling Moloney

Baltracey, Donadea, Kildare / Clare / Meath / Monaghan / Dublin



Aisling Moloney, Baltracey, Donadea, Co. Kildare. Aged 5 Years. Peacefully at home in the tender care of her loving parents and exceptional home nursing team. Very sadly missed by her devoted parents John & Clíona, brother Brian, sister Clódagh, grandparents, godparents, cousins, nurses and friends.... also her extra special school pals and fellow warriors.

Gone to the Angels

Funeral Mass of the Angels on Monday in the Church of St. Patrick and St. Brigid, Clane at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Mainham Cemetery. House private please. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Jack and Jill Children's Foundation, Laura Lynn Children's Hospice or Suzanne House.

The death has occurred of Mary MURPHY (née Barrett)

Roseberry, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilfinane, Limerick



Murphy, (nee Barrett), Mary (Carmel), Roseberry, Newbridge, & late of Kilfinane, Co. Limerick. 21st Feb 2020, peacefully after a long illness in the wonderful care of nurses & staff at St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh, Rtd teacher Patrician primary school, Newbridge. Predeceased by her sister Eileen, sadly missed by her loving husband Vincent, children Kevin, Paula, Brian, Robert & Stephen, brother Jerry, son-in-law Dermot, daughters-in-law, Gwen, Vanessa, Miriam & Sarah, grandchildren, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, on Sunday from 3pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge for 11am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society of Kildare. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Anthony (Doc) Harrigan

Leixlip, Kildare



HARRIGAN, Anthony (Doc) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 20th 2020 (peacefully) at St. James’ Hospital. Predeceased by his sisters and brothers. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Albert and Tommy, sisters Breda and Carmel, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Friday evening from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Saturday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Michelle HEDERMAN

Naas, Kildare, W91 RYXO



Hederman (Stonebrook, Blessington Road, Naas, Co. Kildare) – Feb. 20, 2020, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at Tallaght University Hospital, Michelle, beloved wife of John and dearly loved mother of Niall, Aoife, Niamh and Conn; Very sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, mother Julie, aunt Emily, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and close friends.

Reposing on Friday from 5pm to 8pm at her home, Stonebrook, Blessington Road, Naas (Eircode W91 RYXO). Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis”

The death has occurred of James MURPHY

Celbridge, Kildare



MURPHY (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) February 19th, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, surrounded by his loving family. James, beloved husband of Joan, dear brother of Margaret and brother-in-law of Liam. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on (Friday) evening from 4.00 o’c to 8.00 o’c. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on (Saturday) afternoon arriving for Requiem Mass at 1.00 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice and Home Care Service or the Irish Cancer Society.