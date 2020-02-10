Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 10 February, 2020

The death has occurred of John Lauri KELLY

Coolock, Dublin / Moyvalley, Kildare



KELLY John Lauri (late of Coolock village, Dublin and formerly of Moyvalley, Co. Kildare) 9th February 2020, peacefully in the care of the staff of St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown surrounded by his loving family. Deeply missed by his loving wife Eileen and loving father to Aidan, John and Orla; he will be very sadly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Carmel, son-in-law Gareth, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road, Coolock, on Tuesday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Wednesday, 12th February, to St. Brendan’s Church, Coolock, arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice.

The death has occurred of Kevin Moran

Leixlip, Kildare



MORAN, Kevin (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) February 8th 2020 (peacefully) at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved husband of the late Julia, dear brother of Brendan, Dympna and the late Paddy and brother-in-law of Agnes. Sadly missed by his loving family, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village, on Tuesday evening 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Charles Borromeo, Confey, on Wednesday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Marie CARBERRY

Straffan, Kildare / Dublin



Carberry, Marie (Straffan, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballybane, Co. Dublin) 8th February 2020 peacefully at home after a long illness; beloved wife of David (O’Neill) and loving mother of Rachel and Rónan. She will be sadly missed by her family, her parents Dermot and Aíne, sister Sheila, brother Paul, mother-in-law Elva, father-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Killian, nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

A Service in celebration of Marie’s life will take place on Wednesday (12th February) at 10.30 o’c in Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society and Dogs Trust Ireland.

The death has occurred of Derek (Scol) Collopy

Standhouse Rise, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family formerly of Waterford City. Sadly missed by his loving wife Olive, daughters Aisling, Sarah and Jayne, grandsons Ryan and Scott, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Scol Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Monday. Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 9.15am, arriving at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, for Requiem Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.