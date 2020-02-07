Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 7 February, 2020

The death has occurred of Andrew (Sonny) Fox

Rath Avenue, Prosperous, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Fox, Andrew (Sonny), Rath Avenue, Prosperous and late of Timahoe, Donadea, Co. Kildare, February 7th 2020, peacefully at Tallaght Hospital, deeply regretted by his loving wife Peggy, sons Joe and David, daughters Mary and Ann, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous on Saturday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Sunday at 12.45pm to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for 1.30pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Benignus Cemetery, Staplestown.

The death has occurred of Mary Dunne (née Connolly)

St Evin's Park, Monasterevin, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late James. Predeceased by her daughters Deidre and Sarah, son Joss. Much loved mother of Theresa, Mary, Jimmy and Michael, sons in law, daughter in law, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at the chapel of rest (beside St Peter and Paul's church) today, Friday, from 6pm with rosary recital at 8pm. Removal to St Peter and Paul's church tomorrow, Saturday, for 11am requiem Mass with interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John Joseph (J.J) MURPHY

Cadamstown, Broadford, Kildare



At Naas Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Maria, sadly missed by his children; Jane, Brian and Miriam, brothers and sisters; William (Ballylinan), Teresa Gildea (Moynalvey), Carmel Slattery (Baconstown), Chris (Cadamstown), Bernadette O'Donoghue (Newcastle West), Frances Cline (Kilshanroe) and Pierce (Trim), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May J.J. Rest in Peace

Arriving to St. Mary's Church, Broadford this Sunday evening (9th Feb) at 6.00pm for Prayer Service. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Julian CHAPMAN

Roselawn, Naas, Kildare



Suddenly.

Beloved husband of Brenda and much loved father of David, Carol, Susan and Eva. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brothers, sisters-in-law, brother -in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews extended family and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas, on Sunday from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal on Monday morning to arrive at the Church of The Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am. Followed by burial in St. Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Naas Care of The Aged.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Karen Murphy

Ballitore, Kildare / Blessington, Wicklow



Murphy Karen, Abbeyfield, Ballitore, Co. Kildare and formerly of Glenview Court, Blessington, Co. Wicklow. 4th February 2020. Loving daughter of Leslie and the late Jenny and sister of Ross. Will be dearly missed by her family, Ross’s partner Juliette, extended family, colleagues and friends.

Reposing at Clarke’s Funeral Home, Burgage More, Blessington, W91YN79 on Friday from 3.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral Service at Clarke’s Funeral Home on Saturday at 11.00am followed by burial in Donaghmore Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Donation Box at the Funeral Home.