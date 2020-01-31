Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 31 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Bernadette (Brenda) Brogan (née Dunne)

Leixlip, Kildare



Brogan (née Dunne) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Pearse Street, Dublin) January 29th. 2020, (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Bernadette (Brenda), beloved wife of the late Peter and dear mother of Paul, Lynn, Fiona and the late Marie. Sadly missed by her loving family, grandchildren Rachel, Lauren, Ian, Lee, Hannah, Ellen, Martin, Josh, and Sienna, son-in-law Jack, daughter-in-law Margaret, brother Gerard, sister Joannie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Removal from Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Clonsilla Village to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday evening (31st. January) arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral on Saturday (1st. February) after 11.00am Mass to Newlands Cross Crematorium. House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

“Have you got your vest on?”

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Byrne

19 Sallygrove, Nenagh, Tipperary / Kilcullen, Kildare



The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Byrne, 19 Sallygrove, Nenagh and late of Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of St Conlons Home Nenagh 30th of January. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen, children Raymond, Shirley, Brian, Deirdre, Trevor and Fiona (Australia), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Bid, Helen and Carmel, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many good friends and neighbours.

Reposing at Kellers Funeral Home, Nenagh on Friday, 31st January, from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Arriving to St Mary of the Rosary at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 12 noon Saturday, February 1st, followed by private cremation in Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Conlon's Home, Nenagh.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Field

Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Kildare



Field, Thomas (Tom), Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, January 30th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved husband of the late Mary and father of the late Seamus, deeply regretted by his loving daughter Suzanne, son Thomas, daughter-in-law Fiona, son-in-law Mick, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Seamus, sister Sheila, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 12 noon with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for 10am Funeral Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Ballyteague Day Care Centre. Donations box in Church. For all other enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd on 045-868230.

The death has occurred of Nualah Harling (née McNally)

North Circular Road, Dublin / Leixlip, Kildare



Nualah Harling (nee McNally) (Ryevale Lawns, Leixlip and late of St. Benedict Gardens, North Circular Road, Dublin 7) passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on 29th January 2020 surrounded by her family; beloved wife of the late Francis (Fran). She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Brenda (Gaffney), son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Eoghan, Emmet and Ellen, her nephew Rory, nieces, nephews and their families, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her daughter’s home (Ryevale Lawns) on Friday evening from 6o’c until 8o’c. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11.30o’c in St. Joseph’s Church, Berkeley Road with burial afterwards at Glasnevin Cemetery.

The death has occurred of John McLoughlin

Malahide, Dublin / Kildare



McLoughlin John. Malahide and formerly of Sherlocks Town, Co. Kildare. 29th January 2020. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Francis Hospice, Raheny surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Veronica and predeceased by his brothers Jim and Tom. Very sadly missed by his loving children Grainne, Aengus and Emer, sons-in-law Matt and Koen, daughter-in-law Narelle, his adored grandchildren John, Killian, Liam, Keilana, Nevaeh, Savannah, Josh, Aisling and Niamh, sisters Mary and Sr. Nancy, brothers Pat and Dan, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and his four legged friends Snowy and Kasey.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Friday, 31st January, from 4pm to 6pm. Removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Seabury on Saturday morning for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Murphy

Formerly of St. Joseph's Terrace, Athy, Kildare



MURPHY,Michael (Mick) (St. Mary’s Road, Doncaster and formerly of St. Joseph’s Terrace, Athy) - January 26, 2020 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by love, pre-deceased by his sister Esther and grandchild Kate Elizabeth, beloved husband of Joan, adored father of Siobán and Eileen; deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen, Eileen and Bridie, brother Matthew, son-in-law Garry, grandchildren Michael and Patrick, great-grandchildren Scarlett, Isabella and James, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 5 o’c. on Friday evening. Removal at 6.30 o’c. on Friday evening to St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, arriving at 7 o’c. Requiem Mass on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 o’c., followed by burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust or the RNIB.

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) BEHAN

Leixlip, Kildare



BEHAN Ellen (Nell), (Main Street, Leixlip, Co. Kildare) January 28th 2020, (peacefully), at home. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Philomena and Carmel, brothers-in-law John and John, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Thursday evening (30th January) from 4.00pm until 8.00pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Friday afternoon (31st. January) arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.30pm followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Detta) GAFFNEY (née McCluskey)

Beggars End, Naas, Kildare



Gaffney (nee McCluskey) (Beggars End, Naas) - Jan 28, 2020, (peacefully), in the tender care of the staff of Marymount University Hospice, Cork, Margaret (Detta), beloved wife of the late Joe and dear mother of Nora and Jody; Sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, brothers Noel, Eamonn and Dermot, sister Toni, Nora’s partner Colin, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Poppy and Mae, nephews, nieces, extended family and many dear friends.

Reposing on Thursday from 5pm to 7:30pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Friday to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown arriving for 11am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Eadestown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Marymount University Hospice, Cork. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Mary Jo Grace (née Dunne)

Allenwood North, Allenwood, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital after a short illness surrounded

by her loving family and friends.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Paddy, son Enda, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Emma and Lauryn, sisters Dote, Lila and Gabriel brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Reposing at her family home from 2pm on Thursday with rosary at 8pm. Reposing from 2pm on Friday with removal at 6:30pm to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for 7pm Funeral Mass at 1pm on Saturday followed by burial in Allen Cemetery.