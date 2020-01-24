Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 24 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Joseph Lynch

Valentia Island, Kerry / Rathangan, Kildare



Joseph Lynch, Fearann na Coille, Ráth Iomgháin, Cill Dara (An Caol, Dairbhre agus Eochair Mong, Cathair Saidhbhín, Contae Chiarraí) a cailleadh ar an 23ú Eanáir, 2020. Meala mór a bhás dá clann. Céile ionmhain Eileen, athair grách Chilian, Donnachadh agus Dorarca, athair chéile Christíona agus seanathair leanbaí Iarfhlaith. Deartháir do Cauty, Derarca, Diarmuid agus Gerard, Michael agus Seán nach maireann. Uncail dá nianna, dá neachtanna agus cara dílis dá gaolta is a chairde uile.

Beidh sé á tórramh ó 4pm go 8pm ar Shatharn, 25ú Eanáir sa bhaile i bhFearann na Coille, Ráth Iomgháin, Cill Dara. Aistreofar a chorp go dtí Seipeal Naomh Pádraig, Rath Iomgháin, Cill Dara. 10am, 26ú Eanáir.

Ina ndiaidh aistreofar a chorp go Séipeal Dorarca agus Teresa An Caol, Dairbhre, Contae Chiarraí 7pm 26ú Eanáir. Beidh Aifreann na socraide ag a 11am 27ú Eanair i Seipeal Dhónal Ó Conaill Cathair Saidhbhín. Créamfar é go príomháideach.

Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

Joseph Lynch of Caol Valentia Island, Rathangan, Co Kildare and Ohermong. Loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed. Husband to his beloved Eileen, loving father to Cilian, Donnachadh and Dorarca, father in-law to Cristíona and doting grandfather to Iarfhlaith. Brother to Cauty, Derarca, Diarmuid, Gerard and the late Seán and Michael. Will be missed by his nieces and nephews and loyal friends.

Lying in repose at his home in Woodlands, Rathangan, Co. Kildare (eircode R51 XH51) from 4pm to 8pm on Saturday the 25th. Arrival to the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for 10am Sunday the 26th. Arrival in Caol, Valentia Island to the Church of St Dorarca and St Teresa at 7pm Sunday evening. Funeral Mass will take place in the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen at 11 am on Monday 27th.

The death has occurred of Julianne Rooney (née Nolan)

Ballinastick, Thurles, Tipperary / Rathfarnham, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare



Rooney (nee Nolan) Julianne, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Late of Ballinastick, Co. Tipperary, Rathfarnham, Dublin, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Crosspatrick, Co. Kilkenny. 23rd January 2020. Predeceased by her husband Peter, sister Mary and brother Tom. Sadly missed by her children Peter, Eugene and Nicola, daughter-in-law Caroline, son-in-law John Corcoran, grandchildren Mary Kate and Brian Rooney, brothers Michael and Willie Nolan, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule this Saturday evening from 4o'c to 6o'c, arriving at St's Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole at 6.15 o'c. Funeral Mass on Sunday morning at 10 o'c, followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Angela Dempsey

Sheane, Rathangan, Kildare



Angela Dempsey, Sheane, Rathangan, Co. Kildare 22nd January 2020 at home in the care of her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Tess. Will be greatly missed by her loving family, Rita, Pat, Irene, Teresa, Peter, Mary-Rose, Claire, Mark and Ursula, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnephew,extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home Friday (24th January) from 4 pm until 8 pm with rosary at 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday morning (25th January) at 11 am in the Church of Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Family flowers only.

House Private Saturday morning.

The death has occurred of Owen Doyle

St. John's, Castledermot, Kildare / Bunclody, Wexford



Formerly Bunclody, Co.Wexford. Peacefully at home. Predeceased by his brothers, sisters and grandchild Alan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Teresa, children Peter, Eugene, Clare, Catherine, Deirdre and Gillian, daughter-in-law Sharon, sons-in-law John, Dean, Jonathan and Gerry, sister Evelyn Tobin, grandchildren Donna, Owen, Paul, Tony, James, Teresa, Aidan, Brendan, Ryan, Kara, Evan and Karl, 11 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY OWEN REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at his home from 2pm on Friday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday Morning at 10:40am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery, Bunclody. Family Flowers only please, Donations, if desired, to the Nephrology Dept., Tallaght (Kidney Clinic). Donation Box in Church.

HOUSE PRIVATE ON SATURDAY MORNING PLEASE.

The death has occurred of Joseph (Anthony) REILLY

College Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Lobinstown, Meath



REILLY Joseph (Anthony), (College Park, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Lobinstown, Co. Meath) - 22nd January 2020 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Joseph, husband of the late Philomena. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Rita, sons Seán and Tony, son-in-law Howard, daughter-in-law Tish, grandchild Sophie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Joseph Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home, Newbridge on Saturday morning from 9.30 o'clock with Removal at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish, Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Rosario COONEY (née Browne)

Sallins Road, Naas, Kildare



Peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Tom. Sadly missed by her loving sister Kathleen, nieces Catherine and Emer, nephews Dominic and Brendan, grand-nieces and grand-nephews Stephen, Ciara, Luke, Dáire, Saoirse, Seán, Rachel, Alannah, Fionn and Senan, members of the Cooney family, extended family and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas followed by Burial in St, Corban’s Cemetery, Naas.

"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis"