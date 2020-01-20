Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 20 January, 2020

The death has occurred of Jack DOYLE

72 Pearse Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare



Jack Doyle of 72 Pearse Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of “The Forge”, Ballyhade, Castledermot, Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on January 18th, 2020, at The Midland Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved husband of Anna, loving father of Eddie, Robert, Liz and Clare and adored grandfather of Ross, Tara, Ivan, Howard, Heidi, Jack, Becky, Nathan, Matthew and Grace .

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Kevin and Roderick, daughters-in-law Margaret and Shannon, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, Carlow from 12 noon on Monday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.45a.m to St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. followed by funeral to Newlands Cross Crematorium, arriving for cremation service at 2p.m

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Fiacc’s House, Graiguecullen.

The death has occurred of Bridget (Bridie) DOHERTY (née Healy)

Two Mile House, Naas, Kildare / Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully, after a short illness. Loving mother of Mark, Paul and Eoin, adored grandmother to Juliet and John, mother in law to Genevieve and sister to Betty, Peggy, Eddie, Dave, Tommy and the late Mary. Sadly missed all by her family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home on Monday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.15am to arrive at St. Peter's Church, Two Mile House, Naas for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Allen Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House Private.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Sean (Patrick John) FARRINGTON

Slieverue, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Beloved husband of Lettie and father of Fintan, Niall, Dermot, Annemarie and the late Pat. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, brother Mick, son-in-law Noel, daughters-in-law Carmel, January and Emma, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace at 7.30pm. Funeral on Tuesday after 11am Mass to St. Mary's Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Seamus Mc Closkey

Connaught Street, Kilcock, Kildare / Dungiven, Derry



Peacefully after a short illness. Seamus, beloved father of Fiona, Noleen, Peter, Seamus and Yvonne. Sadly missed by Sheila and their grandchildren Brian, Lauren, Nathan, Tom, Jack, Taylor, Rían, Ruby, Adam, Eric, John and Zoe-Ann, son-in-law Nic, daughter-in-law Anna, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home, Church Street, Kilcock (W23 XC90) on Monday (20th) from 6pm to 9pm, and on Tuesday at Seamus and Anna's home, Connaught Street from 6pm to 9pm.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to St. Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) FARRELL

Celbridge, Kildare



FARRELL, David (Dave) (Celbridge, Co. Kildare) January 16th., 2020 (peacefully) surrounded by his family, at The Mater Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and devoted father of Lee and Kelly. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother Bridgie, sister Margaret, brother Gerard, brother-in-law Tony, aunts, uncles, cousins, niece, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunninghams Funeral Home, Ardclough Road, Celbridge on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Monday morning arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Mater Foundation.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”