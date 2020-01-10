Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 10 January, 2020

The death has occurred of James (Jim) BEHAN

The Elms, Cutbush, The Curragh, Kildare



BEHAN James (Jim), (The Elms, Cutbush, The Curragh, Co. Kildare) Retd. Military Police - 7th January 2020 (peacefully) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughter Suzanna, James and Kirsten, brother John, sisters Mary, Brigid and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended members of the Behan and Dowling families, relatives and friends.

May James Rest in Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode R56 TX05) on Friday from 5 o’clock with prayers at 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the National Council for the Blind of Ireland. Donations box in the Church.

The death has occurred of Mary Kearns

Wodlands, Castledermot, Kildare



Passed away peacefully in Naas Hospital.Predeceased by her loving husband Patrick.Deeply regretted by her loving son John, grandchildren Sean,Niall,David and Martina, great-grandchildren Dara,Ciara,Eoin and Nathan,relatives and a large circle of friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE.

Reposing at her residence from 12noon on Friday with Rosary at 8pm Removal on Saturday morning at 10:30am to The Church Of The Assumption Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am.Followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery.Family Flowers only please Donations if desired to Castledermot St.Vincent de paul.Donation Box in Church.

The death has occurred of Albert McKeown

Garavogue, Donadea, Kildare / Glen-of- Imaal, Wicklow



Albert McKeown, Garavogue, Donadea, Co. Kildare and late of The Glen of Imaal, Co. Wicklow, 9th January 2020, at Naas General Hospital; brother of the late Vincent; Sadly missed by his brother Ronald, sister Florence, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arriving to Brannockstown Baptist Church, Brannockstown, Co. Kildare, on Saturday for 2.30pm. Service with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

“At Rest”

The death has occurred of Mary Morrin (née Murray)

Larchfield Nursing Home, Naas, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



Formerly, 5 Plewman's Terrace, Athy. Wife of the late Billy and mother of the late Lisa. Deeply regretted by her loving son Patrick, Patrick's partner Catherine, grandchildren Logan and Lousie, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, from 6pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal at 10.30am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

The death has occurred of Monica CONLON (née Prizeman)

Hermitage Park, Kilcullen, Kildare



Beloved wife of Sean, much loved mother of Sean, Lisa, Jennifer and Allison. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Catriona, sons-in-law Paul, Erik and Dave, grandchildren Paul, Aoife, Niamh, Lucy, Laura, Jacob, Callum, Ethan and Daniel, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am in the Church of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, followed by Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Barrettstown can be made in the donation box in the church or at www.barrettstown.org.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Mary Davison

Catherinstown, Leixlip, Kildare / Dunboyne, Meath



Mary, Catherinstown, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and late of Killarkin, Dunboyne, Co. Meath, January 7th 2020, unexpectedly at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Elizabeth, brother John, sister-in-law Paula, nieces Jessica, Freya, Emma, Eve, Jean and her nephew Jack, relatives and her many good friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 4 o' clock until 8 o' clock. Removal on Saturday to arrive at St. Peter's Church of Ireland, Dunboyne, Co. Meath for 1 o' clock Funeral Service, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

"Peace Perfect Peace"

The death has occurred of Edward (Ned) Delmer

Church View, Caragh, Kildare



Delmer, Edward (Ned), Church View, Caragh, Co. Kildare, January 8th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, beloved husband of the late Mona, deeply regretted by his loving children Bridget, Michael, Monica, Richard, Mary, Peter, Edward, Noreen and John, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother Michael, sister Eileen, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Caragh for 11am Funeral Mass and burial afterwards in Caragh Cemetery. For all other enquiries please phone Oliver Reilly Ltd, Funeral Directors on 045-868230.

The death has occurred of Gavin Horgan

Naas, Kildare / Dublin



Horgan, Gavin (Monread, Naas), January 6th, 2020 peacefully after a short illness bravely borne. Beloved son of Pearl and Fred and loving brother of Nadine. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, Ailish, Michael and Mark, uncle Declan and family, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Fanagans Funeral Home, Tallaght Village on Thursday (January 9th) 4pm until 6pm. A celebration of Gavin’s life will take place at the Temple in Newlands Cross Cemetery on Friday (January 10th) at 12:40pm followed by cremation. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to – 01 451 6701.

The death has occurred of Peter Kavanagh

Tagoat, Wexford / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Much loved husband of Marie, loving father to John, Peter, Carol, the late Niall, Cathal and Conor. Brother of Brother Micheál and the late George. Sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughter, brother, grandchildren, daughters-in-law and many great friends within the community.

Reposing at his residence “Glenwood”, Ballydungan, Tagoat, Co. Wexford, on Friday from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday morning to St. Mary’s Church, Tagoat for requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare, at approximately 2.30pm. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Wexford Hospice.

May he rest in peace.

The death has occurred of Reginald Keith (Reg) Macdonald

Leixlip, Kildare



Reginald Keith Macdonald (Reg), January 8th 2020, Leixlip, in his 92nd year, peacefully, following a long and happy life. Mourned by his children Paula, Colm, Jean and Duncan, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Service in Lucan Presbyterian Church at 11am on Sat. 11th January, followed by burial in Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to Maple Ward, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown (donation box at the back of church). All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 01 4574455.