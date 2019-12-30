Deaths in Kildare-Monday, 30 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Aon Shiel

Sallins, Kildare / Donadea, Kildare



Shiel , Aon (Alastair Timothy) late of Sallins and Donadea, Co. Kildare, December 26th 2019, (Suddenly) Beloved husband and best friend of Marie-Therese and son of the late Brian. Aon will be deeply missed and forever loved by his wife, son Alex, mother Selese, sister Fiona, brother Olaf, step father Donald, sisters in law Anna-Marie and Suzanne, brothers in law Tom, Joey and Marty, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Massey Brothers Funeral Home, Clondalkin Village, on Thursday 2nd January between 5pm and 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, January 3rd, at 10am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin, followed by cremation at Newlands Crematorium. House private, family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Peter Mc Verry Trust (donation box will be at back of church). All enquiries to Massey Bros, phone 014574455.

The death has occurred of Sally McDermott

late of Highfield Nursing Home, Celbridge, Kildare / Glasnevin, Dublin



Sally McDermott (late of Highfield Nursing Home, Celbridge and Glasnevin) (Peacefully) in the tender care of The Staff of the Mater Hospital, in the presence of her devoted family. Daughter of the late James and Sadie, predeceased by her brother Tommy and Godson Paul. Sadly missed by her sisters Maureen and Sandra, brothers Jimmy, Martin, Sean and Padraig, sisters in law Bernie, Josie, Rita and Bernie, nieces and nephews, dear friend John Hipwell and extended family and friends.

May Sally Rest in Peace

Reposing at the Kirwan Funeral Home, Ballygall Road on Wednesday with family in attendance from 4.30 until 6pm. Funeral arriving at Mother of Divine Grace Church, Ballygall on Thursday at 9.50am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation in Glasnevin at 12 noon. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Pat) Cully (née Kelly)

Clonbullogue, Offaly / Sandymount, Dublin / Kildare



Cully (nee Kelly), Patricia (Pat), Clonbullogue, Co. Offaly and late of Sandymount, Dublin 4, December 28th 2019, peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, deeply regretted by her loving son Joseph, daughters Catherine and Jean, daughter in law Geraldine, sons in law Mervyn and Joe, devoted grandchildren Niamh, Aoife, Marie and Joseph, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Monday from 3pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Rathangan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Rathangan Day Care Centre.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Breada O'SULLIVAN (née Mooney)

Killester, Dublin / Clontarf, Dublin / Rathangan, Kildare



O’SULLIVAN (née Mooney) Breada (late of Killester, Dublin and formerly of Vernon Avenue, Clontarf and Woodlands, Rathangan, Co. Kildare) 28th December 2019, peacefully at AnovoCare Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Sean and loving mother to Sean, the late JJ, Geraldine, Gerard and Majella; she will be very sadly missed by her children, grandchildren Edelle, Gavin, Rachel, Daniel, Emma, Louise and Christopher, great-granddaughter May, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Lisa, sons-in-law Tom and Brendan, sister-in-law Pat, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

R.I.P.

Reposing at Jennings Funeral Home, Oscar Traynor Road on Monday between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Tuesday 31st December to St. Brigid’s Church, Killester arriving for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

The death has occurred of Rita (Olive) DUNNING (née Finneran)

Oldtown Crescent, Naas, Kildare / Roscommon



Formerly of Brideswell, Co. Roscommon. After a long illness bravely borne, in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, son John Paul, sisters Nuala, Sheila, Mary and Bridie, brothers Malachy, Paddy, Charlie and Frank, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandsons, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Monday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 9.20am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by Burial in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to The Friends of St. Brigid’s Hospice. Donation box in church.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Margaret (Rita) Kilduff (née Nolan)

O'Neill Park, Maynooth, Kildare



Kilduff (nee Nolan), Margaret (Rita), O'Neill Park, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 29th 2019, peacefully, beloved wife of the late Sean, deeply regretted by her loving children Kevin, Audrey, Joan and Robert, son in law John, daughters in law Marie and Helen, grandchildren, great-grandchild, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Monday from 4pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230

The death has occurred of Dumitru Rosca

White Abbey Lawns, Kildare Town, Kildare



Late of Moldova. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, mother, brother, sisters, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends, also his work colleagues at Kildare Chilling Company.

Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town on Tuesday (December 31st) from 5.00p.m. until 7.00p.m.

Dumitru's funeral will take place in Moldova at a later date.

The death has occurred of Seamus Bradley

Athy, Kildare / Dublin 1, Dublin



Formerly of Sean O'Casey Avenue. Peacefully at home. Beloved son of the late Kathleen and Jim and loving brother of Frances. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his sister, brother-in-law Fran, niece Laura, nephews Stuart and Ian, grandnephew Ben, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved him.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at Michael Doyle’s Funeral Home in Finglas Village this Monday, the 30th, between 6pm and 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning to Saint Agatha’s Church, North William Street, Dublin, arriving at 9.50am for 10 o’clock Funeral Mass. Thereafter to Fingal Cemetery for burial. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Michael Doyle Funeral Directors. 01-8140004.

The death has occurred of Michael Oliver Finn

Assumpta Villas, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully in the love and care of the staff of Ashley Lodge nursing home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Dominic, Jim, Billy and Philip, sisters in law Mary, Theresa, Ann and Theresa, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

Reposing at McWey's funeral home, Abbeyview, Kildare town from 1 pm on Sunday. Removal on Sunday evening at 5:45 to arrive at St. Brigid's parish church, Kildare Town at 6 o'clock. Funeral mass on Monday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's cemetery, Kildare town. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "the Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. Donations box in church.