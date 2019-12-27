Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 27 December, 2019

The death has occurred of David Forde

Wexford / Leixlip, Kildare



David Forde, Wexford and formerly Leixlip, Co. Kildare. December 22nd 2019 peacefully surrounded by his family and friends in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. Beloved husband of Helene and loving father to Connor, Dave will be deeply missed and forever loved by his wife and son, Connor’s partner Clodagh, his siblings Denise, Stephen, Elaine and John, Denise’s partner Aidan, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, especially Christy and Angela, Paul and Cathy, Sandra and Lynda and also his dearest pets Chewie and Bob.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his son Connor’s house on Friday 27th December from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral service to take place on Saturday 28th December at 1.30pm at Newlands Cross Crematorium. No flowers please, donations if desired to Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross. All enquiries to Massey Bros. on 014533333.

The death has occurred of Con Dunne

Bank Place, Mallow, Cork / Kildare



Dunne (Mallow and late of Kildare) on December 26th 2019, peacefully, at Mallow General Hospital. CON, Bank Place, Mallow, beloved husband of the late Maisie and dear father of Catherine, Miriam and Jackie. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Rosary on Friday evening at 7pm in O’Connell’s Funeral Home, St. James’ Avenue, Mallow. Lying in repose on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.15pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church. Funeral on Sunday after 11am Mass to St. Gobnait’s Cemetery, Mallow. House Private.

The death has occurred of Nancy Higgins (née Keoghan)

Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Kildare / Kilcock, Kildare



Nancy Higgins (née Keoghan), Mount Carmel, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballycannon, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Wife of the late Matty. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Geraldine, Maria and Patricia, son Colm, sons-in-law John, Patrick and Kevin, daughter-in-law Fiona, grandchildren Aine, Padraig, Tadhg and Cian, great-granddaughter Robyn, sisters Marie and Kathleen, brothers Matt and Tim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nancy Rest in Peace

Reposing at her family home from 3pm on Friday 27th with Rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15 to arrive at St. Conleth's parish church, Newbridge for requiem mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “the friends of Naas General Hospital “. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Eileen O'Connor (née Harrington)

Courtown Road, Kilcock, Kildare



Eileen O’Connor (née Harrington) Courtown Road, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Dec 24th 2019 Peacefully at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy and infant daughters Geraldine and Una. Loving mother of Mary, Ann, Bernie and Eddie; Sadly missed by her family, grandsons Shane and Thomas, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, dear friends and neighbours.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at William Ryan & Sons Funeral Home (W23XC90) Church St., Kilcock on Friday from 4pm to 8.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday in St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.

The death has occurred of John (Georgie) PURTILL

Nenagh, Tipperary / Naas, Kildare



Purtill (Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Ashgrove Drive, Naas, Co. Kildare) – Dec 22, 2019, (peacefully), surrounded by his loving family, at Nenagh General Hospital, John (Georgie), beloved husband of Marie and dear father of Sylvia, John and Gerard; Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brothers James, Michael and Patrick, sisters Betty and Joan, son-in-law Zeb, daughters-in-law Alex and Melanie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Jade, Dylan, Senan, Kayley, Cian and Christian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Friday from 4pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Murphy Brothers Funeral Home, Church Lane, Naas. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. House Private Please. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis”