Deaths in Kildare-Friday, 13 December, 2019

The death has occurred of Bridie Barnes (née Holmes)

Cardinal House, Maynooth, Kildare



Barnes (nee Holmes), Bridie, Cardinal House, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, December 12th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Maynooth Community Care Unit, beloved wife of the late Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving son Dermot, daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Siobhan and Conor, sisters Eileen and Enna, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday from 6pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium.

The death has occurred of Bridget Fagan (née Grimes)

White House, Suncroft, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Peter and much loved mother of PJ, Edward, Martin, John, Richard, Jane, Vera, Brendan, Owen, Francis, Elizabeth, and Peter. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her son Martin's home at White House, Suncroft (eircode R56-EP44) on Friday from 4:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10:15am to arrive at St Brigid's Church, Suncroft, for 11:00am requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Naas Hospital, donation box in church.

The death has occurred of John Mulhall

Athy, Kildare



Kent, England and late of Athy, Co. Kildare.

Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Friday morning (13th December) to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

May John Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Barbara ( Babs) Murphy

The Grove, Liffey Hall, Newbridge, Kildare / Dublin 2, Dublin



Formerly of Albert Place, Lower Canal Street, Dublin 2. Sadly missed by her loving husband James, daughter Sarah, son Niall, sister Ann, brothers Stephen and Peter, goddaughter Emma, nephews, nieces, extended family friends and neighbours.

May Barbara Rest in Peace

Civil service to be held at Glennon's Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge, on Saturday, the 14th of December at 10am. Burial afterwards in the green graveyard, County Wexford.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in funeral home.

The death has occurred of Ann O'Connor (née Bagnall)

Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Kildare



O'Connor, Ann, (nee Bagnall), Corrachoill Park, Prosperous, Co.Kildare, December 12th 2019, peacefully at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Sean, son Sean, daughter-in-law Linda, grandchildren Wayne and Aaron, brothers, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Saturday in the Church of Our Lady and St. Joseph, Prosperous at 11am followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery, Prosperous. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Flavin

Melitta Terrace, Kildare Town, Kildare



Ex Gunner Irish Army, Magee Barracks, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare.

Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Jennifer, Caroline, Lisa, Megan and Tanya, grandchildren Rachel, Ryan, Josh, Hannah and Sarah, sons-in-law Noel Jerome and ollie, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at McWeys funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town from 4pm on Thursday (December 12th) with rosary at 7pm. Removal on Friday morning (December 13th) at 10.15am to arrive at The Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigids Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Nick Lindy

College Grove, Newbridge, Kildare



Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughter Mary and her partner Des, sons P.J and Nick Jnr, grandchildren Jake, Robyn and Lily, brothers Seamus and Patsy, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Nick Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 4pm on Thursday (December 12th) with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning (December 13th) at 10.15am to arrive at The Dominican College Church for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "The Irish Cancer Society". Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Mary Ó'Faoláin (née Cullen)

Lakelands, Naas, Kildare / Athy, Kildare



(Formerly of Ardscull, Athy and Antofagasta, Chile). Mary passed away peacefully on December 10 2019 at Mount Desert Nursing Home, Cork. Pre-deceased by her husband Pádraig. Sadly missed by her daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Méala mór a bás dá muintir uile.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy from 5.30pm on Friday evening with Rosary at 7.30pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's on Saturday morning to arrive at Ita's Church, Kilmeade for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Thompson (née Douglas)

Knockaulin, Kilcullen, Kildare



Thompson(nee Douglas), Elizabeth (Betty), Knockaulin, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare. Peacefully in the loving care of Craddock House Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late John (Jack), dear mother of Robert and Evelyn (Cooper), daughter-in-law Adrienne, son-in-law Billy, grandchildren Ross, Amy, Vicki, Edwin and Linda, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Denise and Bernie, brother-in-law Jim, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at her son Robert's residence Knockaulin (R56 P668) on Thursday (12th Dec.) from 3 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral service on Friday (13th Dec.) at 2 o'clock in St. John's Church, Yellowbog, Kilcullen (R56 EW21) followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard.