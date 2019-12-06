Deaths in Kildare - Friday, December 6, 2019

Damian Dunne – Newberry, Castlemartin, Kilcullen, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin

December 4 2019, Formerly of Tallaght and Ballyfermot. Peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Theresa, son James, daughter Elaine, sisters Mary and Assumpta, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, 32 Main Street, Newbridge from 4pm on Friday with rosary at 8pm. Funeral Service to be held on Saturday morning at 11am in Glennons Funeral Home. Removal afterwards to Newlands Cross Cemetery, for burial at 1pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to ''The Motor Neurons Association''.

Patrick (Frank) Murphy – Cherryville & fromerly Mynagh, Kildare Town

December 5 2019, Much loved brother of Peter, Gerard and Ciaran. Deeply regretted by his loving family, Aunt Kathleen, sister-in-law Mona, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at the Kildare Funeral Home, Fairgreen, Kildare tommorow Friday from 3:00pm with rosary recital at 5:00pm. Removal at 5:30pm to arrive at St Brigid's parish church for 6:00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in St Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.