Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, November 26, 2019

Muriel Bell (née Saunders) – Beggars Bush, Dublin 4, Dublin / Naas

November 25 2019, peacefully at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas, Co. Kildare, surrounded by all three generations of her loving family. Sadly missed by her daughters Muriel and Angela, granddaughter Tara, grandson Shane, great-grandsons, Evan, Joshua and Dylan, twin sister Vera, brothers Matty and Ken, sister Irene, Tara and Shane's partners Noel and Caroline, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. Reposing at Craddock House Nursing Home, Naas on Wednesday (27th Nov.) from 6pm to 8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10:30am to arrive at the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballycane, Naas for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Newlands Cross Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to LauraLynn - Ireland's Children's Hospice (Donate to LauraLynn). For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Stephen McEvoy – Maryville Grove, Kildare Town

November 23 2019, Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son Martin, daughter Mandy, son-in-law Des, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Bridie, brother Tony, brothers in law, sisters in law, uncle Christy, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3 o'clock on Tuesday with rosary at 7 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

Moira Quigley (née Craddock) – Rathfarnham, Dublin / Newbridge

November 24, 2019, Rathfarnham, D.14, formerly of Pairc Mhuire, Newbridge, Co. Kildare. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James’ Hospital. Beloved wife of Frank, loving mother of Karen, Aideen, Paul and Jane. Moira will be forever loved and sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Pat, Tom and Earl, daughter-in-law Laura, her adored grandchildren Sarah, Martha, Eva, Yiorgos, Ruadhán, Chara, Taryn and Tommy, sisters Theresa (Sydney Australia) and Helen. brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, relatives and friends. Removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Rathfarnham on Wednesday morning arriving for 10am Requiem Mass (service can be view on www.annunciationrathfarnham.com), funeral thereafter to Mt. Jerome Crematorium.

Evelyn Wall – Sandymount, Dublin / Johnstown

November 24 2019. Peacefully, at St Glady’s Nursing Home, Mount Argus, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6W. Dearly loved and deeply regretted by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Reposing in Fanagans Funeral Home, 54 Aungier Street on Tuesday afternoon (26th November) from 5.00 pm until 7.00 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning (27th November) to Church of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Sandymount for Funeral Mass at 10.00 am followed by burial at Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot. Family flowers only please.

Dr. Ravi Kambhammettu – Russellstown, Athy

November 2 2019. Deeply missed by his beloved wife Breda, son Madhu, daughter Clare, sister Shoba and extended family and friends in Ireland and India. Committal Ceremony to take place in Killeshin Church, Co. Laois on Saturday 30th November at 12pm. Family flowers only. Donations to the Hope Foundation.