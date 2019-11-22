Deaths in Kildare-Friday, November 22, 2019

The death has occurred of Gerald Bowden

Garroonagh, Barrowhouse, Laois / Athy, Kildare



House Private Please





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Nicholas Hyland

Mylerstown, Nurney, Kildare



Beloved husband of Maria and much loved father of Sinéad, Stephen, Nichola, Meagan and Richard. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law, Hannah, grandchildren Paddy, Ashling, and Robin, sisters Mary and Ann, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home (R51 D299) on Friday from 4:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:00am in the Sacred Heart Church Nurney. Interment afterwards in St Brigid's Cemetery, Nurney. Family flowers only please. House private on Saturday morning.

The death has occurred of Catherine (June) MAGINN

Monkstown, Dublin / Leopardstown, Dublin / Maynooth, Kildare



MAGINN (T.L.C Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co. Kildare and formerly of Monkstown and Leopardstown, Dublin) November 18th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at T.L.C, Maynooth, Catherine (June), beloved sister of the late Mary (Mo) and Margot Bouwmeester. Sadly missed by her loving nephews Richard, Paul and David and their partners, Conor, Alison and Julia, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

June’s Funeral Mass and celebration of her life will take place in the T.L.C, Maynooth (for directions click on link) on Tuesday (10th December) at 10.30 am followed by burial in Deans Grange Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.

The death has occurred of Tony Mahon

Acorn Downs, Newbridge, Kildare / South Circular Road, Dublin



Formerly of Greenvill Avenue, South Circular Road, Dublin. Son of the late Martin and Maureen.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Kim and Zara, son Mark and their mother Patricia Mahon, grandchildren Tegan, Jorja, Ben and Isabella, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tony Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennons Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 5pm on Friday with Rosary at 7-30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at Sacred Heart Presbytery, St. John’s Drive, Clondalkin (D22 W1W6) for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Irish Guide Dogs". Donations box in Church.

The death has occurred of Margaret (Maggie) Duff (née Reilly)

The Curragh, Ballysax, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Michael and predeceased by her son Gerald and sister May. Much loved mother of Bernard, Michael, Sheila and Anna. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law Kevin and JP, daughters-in-law Sharon, Trish and Breda, grandchildren, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (R56 TH58) this Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00pm with rosary recital at 8:00pm and also on Friday from 4:00pm. Removal on Friday evening at 5:45pm to arrive at St Brigid's Church (R56 YY43) Suncroft at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Suncroft.