Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, 19 September, 2019

Har Patrick Wall - William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot

The death has occurred of Har Patrick Wall of William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mai, daughters Pamela, Louise and Edel, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing in Dunne's Funeral Home, Mill Road, Castledermot, from 12 noon on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 10.15am to The Church Of The Assumption, Castledermot, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow. Donation box in church.

Aaron Devine - Sallins, Kildare / Knocklyon, Dublin

The death has taken place of Aaron Devine, Sallins, Kildare / Knocklyon, Dublin on September 18. He passed away peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lorraine, son Josh, daughter Holly, mother Linda, father Mick, mother-in-law Carmel, father-in-law Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, work colleagues and close friends.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 5pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday at 9.30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Kill for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Violet Nolan (née Garden) - Ozanham Court, Kildare Town, Kildare / Dublin 8, Dublin

Violet Nolan (née Garden) Ozanham Court, Kildare Town, Kildare and formerly of Ivy Trust Flats, Kevin Street, Dublin has passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Lourdesville Nursing Home.

Wife of the late Edward, she will be sadly missed by her loving sons Eddie, Michael and Brian, daughters Veronica and Patricia, daughter in law Maura, son in law Dave, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Jean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at McWeys Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 6 o'clock on Thursday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 to arrive at St. Brigids Parish Church, Kildare Town, for requiem mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in Palmerstown Cemetery, Dublin.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to "Lourdesville Nursing Home, Kildare Town". Donations box in church.

Charlotte (May) Roche (née Callan) - Station Road, Allenwood

The death has occurred of Charlotte (May) Roche (née Callan) of Station Road, Allenwood, Kildare.



Wife of the late Patsy, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving children Linda, James, Imelda and Patrick, sons in law Sean and Ray, daughter-in-law Evelyn, grandchildren, great granddaughter, sisters, brothers, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her family home from 12 noon on Thursday and Friday with rosary both nights at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie) Braithwaite (née Alfred) - Athy, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare

The death has occurred of Clarenda Patricia (Clarrie) Braithwaite (née Alfred) of Athy, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare. She passed away peacefully, in the tender care of the staff of Cloverlodge Nursing Home, Athy. Beloved wife of the late Gordon, dearly loved mother of Ken, Alan and Joan. Sadly missed by her daughters-in-law Susan and Pamela, Joan’s partner Eamon, grandchildren Andrew, Sandra, David, Mark, great-grandchild Liam, brother Bertie, sister-in-law Patsy, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

Funeral Service Thursday, September 19 at 2.30pm in St Michael’s Church of Ireland, Athy, burial afterwards in St. John’s Church of Ireland Graveyard, Yellow Bog, Kilcullen, Co Kildare.