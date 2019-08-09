Deaths in Kildare - Friday, August 9, 2019

John (Johnny) Higgins – Castlebrowne, Clane

August 8 2019, peacefully at his home, deeply regretted by his loving brothers Joseph & Lar, sisters Liz, Mary, Sal & Brig, brothers-in-law Pat & Mick, sisters-in-law Ber & Tina, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Friday from 4pm to 8pm, with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to arrive at Clane Parish Church for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh.

Susan Nolan (née Flanagan) – Killina, Carbury

August 8 2019, Peacefully, in the tender care of the Staff of Hazel Hall - Clane. Predeceased by her husband Pa and baby son Thomas. Very deeply regretted by her loving family Corina, Raymond, Jerome & Sinead, her brothers Bishop Tom Flanagan (San Antonio Texas) Padraic (Pat) Portumna, Jerome (Killina) her sister Martha Noone (Naas), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at her home (eircode W91CK84) on Friday from 11am with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Holy Trinity Church, Derrinturn, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House Private on Saturday, please.

Derek (Choc) Smith – Thornfield Manor, Ballysax, The Curragh

August 8 2019 (peacefully) in the care of the nurses and staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin after a short illness. Sadly missed by his loving family, extended family, relatives and friends. Funeral Arrangements Later