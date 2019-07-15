Deaths in Kildare - Monday, July 15, 2019

Angela Cox (née Connolly) – Avila,Christianstown, Newbridge

July 14 2019, Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Curragh Lawn Nursing Home in her 94th year. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Colm and their infant son Pádraic. Sadly missed by her loving children Peadar, Tom, Seán, Helena, Paula, Colm, Declan, Angela, Romy and Aoife, brothers Peter-Francis and Michael, sister Helen, sister in law Teresa, sons in law, daughters in law, partners, beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McWey's Funeral Home, Abbeyview, Kildare Town, from 3 o'clock on Tuesday. Removal on Tuesday evening at 6.30 to arrive at St. Brigids Church, Milltown for 7 o'clock. Funeral Mass Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please.