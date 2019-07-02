Deaths in Kildare - Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Frank Breen (Corporal Rtd.) – Brownstown, The Curragh

June 30 2019 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Clare, daughter Colleen, granddaughter Ellie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 3 o'clock with Rosary that evening at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 o'clock to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, The Curragh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

Anne Duffy – Naas / Templeogue, Dublin

June 30, 2019, (after a short illness), at Naas General Hospital, Anne, beloved sister of John; Very deeply regretted by her loving brother, extended family and friends. Removal on Wednesday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to Deans Grange Cemetery arriving at approximately 12.15pm. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

Teresa (Tessie) Dunne (née Smullen) – Grangeclare West, Kilmeague

June 30 2019, Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a short illness. Mother of the late Colm. Sadly missed by her loving husband Tony, daughter Claire, son-in-law Liam, grandchildren Louise and Natasha, brothers Tony and Sean, sisters Marcella, Kathleen and Alice, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her family home from 7pm on Tuesday and all day, Wednesday, with rosary both nights at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15am to arrive at The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.

Kevin Monaghan – Moorefield Park, Newbridge

July 1 2019, Formerly of Dominics Park. Private and acting corporal overseas. Ex-Defence Forces, Transport Unit, Command Vehicle Workshop, The Curragh Camp. Peacefully, at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Trish, son Alen, daughter Kim, sister Noreen, brothers Eddie, Johnny and Percy, brothers in law, sisters in law, aunt May, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home from 4 o'clock on Tuesday with rosary at 8 o'clock. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Donations box in church.

Kathleen Mulhall – William Pearse Terrace, Castledermot

July 1 2019, Predeceased by her loving son Brian. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Christy, daughters Jacqueline and Tara, sons Christopher, John and Gary, grandchildren, brothers Pat and Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends. Reposing at her residence on Tuesday from 2pm with the conclusion of prayers which begin at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10:30am to The Church of The Assumption, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by Burial in Coltstown Cemetery. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON WEDNESDAY MORNING PLEASE.

Jamie Murray – Celbridge

June 30 2019, (suddenly), Beloved son of James and Dympna. Sadly missed by his loving parents, brother Danny, sister Rachel, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday evening (2nd. July) from 6pm until 8pm. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Wednesday morning (3rd. July) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Family flowers only please.

Jack Nulty – Laurel Drive, Dundrum, Dublin / Kildare / Louth

June 27 2019, peacefully at home. Beloved husband of the late Sheila. Deeply regretted by his loving son Leo, daughter Paula, son-in-law Joe, Leo's partner Jenny, grandchildren Daniel and Alex, sister Olive, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reillys Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Service in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Thursday at 2pm. Family flowers only please.

William (Bill) O'Brien – 25 Sunnyside Lawns, Athy / Castledermot

July 1 2019, Husband of the Late Sarah and father of the Late Edward. Deeply regretted by his loving family - Billy, Mary and Tina, brother Seamus, son-in-law David, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at 25 Sunnyside Lawns, Athy from 6pm on Tuesday evening with Rosary at 8pm. Removal by Rigney's Funeral Director's at 10.15am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.