Deaths in Kildare - Thursday, November 29, 2018

Margaret Flynn (née Gorman) – Tallaght, Dublin / Curragh

November 26, 2018, (peacefully), surrounded by her loving family, at St. James’ Hospital, Margaret, beloved wife of Frank and dear mother of Lorraine, Jacqueline, Patrick (deceased) Sonya, Alison and Laurence; Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Dean, Danielle, Rachel, Patric, Kaitlyn, Adam, Amy, Eoin, Mollie, Abbie, Darcey, Isabel and Laurence, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing on Thursday from 4.00pm to 7.00pm at the Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Tallaght Village, (opposite The Priory). Removal on Friday to Newlands Cross Crematorium arriving for 11.00am Service followed by Cremation. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation. Enquiries to Ramon Massey & Son Funeral Directors Tallaght Village / Walkinstown Road Ph: 01 4555121.

Maurice Friel – Glasnevin, Dublin / Straffan / Gweedore, Donegal

November 27, 2018, (suddenly), at home, Maurice, beloved husband of the late Christine and dear father of Padraig, Eunice, Niamh, Maurice and Christine; Sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, son-in-law Anthony, daughters-in-law Ann and Lauren, sister, grandchildren Jim, Sam and Jenny, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Please re-check RIP.ie on Thursday morning for full details of funeral arrangements.

Sean Norton – Gorey Hill, Gorey, Wexford / Naas

November 26 2018, peacefully at St. James’s Hospital Dublin. Dearly beloved husband of Monica and loving father of Derek and Declan. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, sons, mother (Brigid), stepfather (Tommy), brother (Patrick), aunts, uncles, grandchild (Rosie), daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Sean will be reposing at Floods Funeral Home McDermott Street, Gorey, on Friday (November 30th) from 3.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal will take place on Saturday (December 1st) at 10.30am to St. Michael's Church Gorey for Funeral Mass at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery Gorey. Family flowers only donations if desired to The National Bone Marrow Transplant Unit Jame's Hospital.